Comcast Business Expands Global Secure Networking Portfolio with Solutions Tailored for Small and Medium Businesses

Suite of global secure networking solutions now provides secure and reliable connectivity for businesses of all sizes around the world

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast Business today announced the expansion of its global SD-WAN portfolio with the addition of two new solutions tailored for businesses with standalone locations. The SD-WAN solutions enable small and medium businesses, with either a single location or multiple standalone locations, to help securely connect and manage their network, applications, and users. These businesses rely on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and cloud services to operate, making secure networking a critical requirement. Comcast Business’ full range of global secure networking solutions provide connectivity, security, application optimization and control, as well as threat monitoring and response for single and multi-site customers.

In today’s digital economy, companies of all sizes need to provide their users fast, reliable, and secure connectivity to applications everywhere. This includes delivering high-quality, consistent, and predictable quality of experience for critical applications residing in the Cloud or SaaS and accessed via the public Internet. With the addition of these tailored SD-WAN solutions, Comcast Business can bring the benefits of secure networking to standalone and multi-site businesses around the world.

“Comcast Business’ global SD-WAN solutions are a central component of our secure network solutions strategy,” said Shena Seneca Tharnish, Vice President, Cybersecurity Products, Comcast Business. “With the addition of capabilities that support standalone sites, we are more prepared than ever to partner with businesses of all sizes to tailor solutions that meet their unique needs. At Comcast Business, we’re committed to preparing every business for what’s next.”

The enhancements to Comcast Business’ SD-WAN solutions enable secure networking and application optimization for single or multi-site businesses who need to connect to the Cloud or SaaS applications but may not require site-to-site networking. These solutions provide businesses with resiliency and visibility, as well as intelligent application prioritization and traffic steering, with advanced managed service. Key features include:

Diverse connectivity, intelligent traffic steering, and direct connections to Cloud services enhance application performance and resiliency

Advanced security capabilities to help protect against cyberthreats

24×7 Security Operations Center ( SOC )

) Low-touch deployment capabilities provide easy installation

Highly competitive pricing

These solutions are ideal for companies that lack IT budgets or a corporate network but need to support single locations with cloud connectivity using public Internet services.

To learn more about Comcast Business SD-WAN solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/sd-wan-solutions/sd-wan

