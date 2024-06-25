Comcast Activates $8M Fiber-Rich Internet Network in Citrus County, FL

Tech leader’s sizable investment brings four communities new high-speed connectivity options





CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new and powerful Internet network is now online in parts of Citrus County, Florida, connecting communities to high-speed, reliable Internet. Thousands of homes and businesses in the areas of Inverness, Hernando, Floral City and Beverly Hills can now access Xfinity and Comcast Business services. Comcast invested $8 million to make this technology infrastructure project possible.

“We’re thankful to Comcast for its investment in our community,” said Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard. “To stay true to our vision statement ‘where nature and community thrive,’ it is crucial for our residents and businesses to have access to services that keep us connected to the future. Through this partnership with Comcast, they will be able to do just that.”

The next-generation network gives Citrus County access to reliable and fast Internet speeds that outperform competitors — up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) for residential customers and up to 100 Gbps for businesses.

“The City of Inverness supports the expansion of high-speed broadband access by providers so that our residents can stay connected with the social, educational, medical, commercial, and recreational activities that rely on access to high-speed data transmission,” said Frank Calascione, Assistant City Manager, City of Inverness.

“This is an exciting day for people in these Citrus County communities. They now have a new choice for their Internet service provider and we’re ready to earn their business with our full suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business services,” said Jeff Buzzelli, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Florida Region. “There’s reason to celebrate. We’re bringing some of the best connectivity options to the area, providing fast and reliable Internet to residents and businesses.”

Powering Possibilities for Businesses

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes, around the world, ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries to help drive businesses forward.

Powered by the nation’s largest, fastest, reliable network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business powers more small businesses than any other U.S. provider and is one of the leading service providers to enterprises. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

Accessing Affordable Internet

Comcast is committed to making Internet accessible and affordable across communities in Florida. Since 2011, the technology leader has offered Internet Essentials. The program provides low-cost Internet service, digital skills training and subsidized computers to eligible income-constrained households. Internet Essentials has helped hundreds of thousands of Floridians since its launch in 2011, including students, senior citizens, veterans and people with disabilities enrolled in public assistance programs and more.

Powered by Xfinity

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering Citrus County homes today and into the future with:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Xfinity customers connect more than 1 billion devices across the company’s network annually. With the next-generation Xfinity gateways we deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously. Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years.

More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products. Recently Comcast connected the first customers in the world to a DOCSIS 4.0 connection, delivering symmetrical gig speeds over existing connections in customers’ homes with plans to continue to rollout these speeds across the country over the coming years. Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home.

The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Comcast is scaling the nation’s largest and most reliable network that passes 62 million homes and businesses and counting. The company launched Storm-Ready WiFi, a new device that comes powered with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out. Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms, we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Sydney Freeman



561-685-8839



Sydney_Freeman@comcast.com