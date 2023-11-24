Home Business Wire Combined Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications
Business Wire

Combined Annual General Meeting of Eutelsat Communications

di Business Wire

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:


The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

  • Approval of the accounts;
  • Compensation of corporate officers and compensation policy.
  • Authorisation to the Board of Directors to purchase the Company’s shares and, if necessary, to cancel them.

The Board of Directors is made up of 15 members, 53% of whom are women and 67% of whom are independent Directors.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Orbit earth constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat, go to www.eutelsat.com

Contacts

Investors
Thomas Cardiel

Tel.: +33 6 99 07 86 47

tcardiel@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge

hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com

Christine Lopez

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 47 02

clopez@eutelsat.com

Articoli correlati

iPad, iPad Pro, mini & Air Black Friday Deals (2023): Top Early Apple iPad Pro, iPad 10th Gen, Air 5th Gen & More Deals...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Round-up of the best iPad tablet deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the best savings on the iPad...
Continua a leggere

The Best Black Friday Verizon iPhone 15, 15 Pro, 14 & 13 Deals 2023: Best Early Apple iPhone 15, 13, 14, SE & 12...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Black Friday experts at Consumer Articles are reporting on the top early Verizon iPhone 15, 14 & 13 deals...
Continua a leggere

Best Black Friday Desktop PC & Computer Deals 2023: Early Gaming PC, Desktop Tower, All-In-One Computer & More Sales Researched by Saver Trends

Business Wire Business Wire -
Review the top early desktop PC & computer deals for Black Friday 2023, featuring all the latest HP, MSI,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php