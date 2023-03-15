<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Presentation at Sidoti Small Cap Conference
Columbus McKinnon to Webcast Presentation at Sidoti Small Cap Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that Greg Rustowicz, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available at investors.columbusmckinnon.com. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

Contacts

Gregory P. Rustowicz

Executive Vice President – Finance and CFO

Columbus McKinnon Corporation

716-689-5442

greg.rustowicz@cmworks.com

Investor Relations:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

716-843-3908

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com

