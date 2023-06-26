Columbus McKinnon Successfully Completes Planned Refinancing

Amended and expanded Credit Agreement and new accounts receivable facility provides lower cost debt, financial flexibility and enables a covenant-lite financing structure

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that it amended and expanded its Credit Agreement to increase its Term Loan B borrowings by an additional $75 million under the agreement (“Incremental Term Loan B”). Following the amendment, total borrowings under the Term Loan B, which matures in May 2028, are approximately $537.6 million.





In addition, the Company closed on a new accounts receivable securitization credit facility (“Credit and Security Agreement”) that enables borrowings up to $55 million at 1-month SOFR plus a SOFR credit spread adjustment of 10 basis points plus 110 basis points, or approximately 6.20% as of today. The Credit and Security Agreement matures on June 19, 2026.

The Company used the net proceeds from the Incremental Term Loan B and a draw of $45 million under the Credit and Security Agreement to pay off outstanding revolving credit facility borrowings and certain fees and expenses, which outstanding borrowings were used to fund the montratec® GmbH acquisition on May 31, 2023.

Gregory P. Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “ By adding the new Credit and Security Agreement, expanding our Term Loan B and paying off the revolver draw, we both reduced our cost of debt and the need for testing compliance with our financial covenant under our Credit Agreement. We have a strong cash generating business, are highly disciplined in our capital allocation and carefully manage our capital structure. We believe our financial strategy is integral to our strategy to transform Columbus McKinnon into a higher growth, less cyclical business with stronger earnings power and a leader in intelligent motion solutions for material handling.”

