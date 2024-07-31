Columbus McKinnon Reports Continued Sales Growth and Gross Margin Expansion in Q1 FY25; Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) (“Columbus McKinnon” or the “Company”), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2025 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2024.





First Quarter 2025 Highlights (compared with prior-year period, except where otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 2% to $239.7 million with strength in precision conveyance

Backlog increased 4% from the prior quarter with book-to-bill ratio of 1.05x

Gross margin increased 30 bps to 37.1%; Adjusted Gross Margin 1 increased 110 bps to 38.0%

Net income of $8.6 million or 3.6% of sales including $2.6 million 2 of costs for factory simplification as we transition manufacturing to our Monterrey, MX facility

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 2% to $37.5 million with Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 15.6%

Net cash used for operating activities improved $6.5 million from the prior year

Increased financial flexibility with Q1 FY25 debt repayment of $20 million; Expect FY25 debt repayment of $60 million

“ We executed solidly in the first quarter delivering continued sales growth and gross margin expansion while advancing our longer-term strategic objectives,” said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our commercial and operational initiatives are positively impacting the business enabling new customer wins, growth in attractive vertical markets and an encouraging funnel of promising business opportunities.”

“ Earlier this month, we initiated the next phase of our footprint simplification plan and began consolidating an additional production facility into our Monterrey manufacturing center of excellence,” continued Wilson. “ While the restructuring actions associated with this plan are expected to impact sales and margin in the second quarter, the impacts were contemplated in the full-year guidance we provided last quarter. Importantly, these actions will advance our operational and margin expansion efforts and enhance shareholder value over time.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Sales

($ in millions) Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Change % Change Net sales $ 239.7 $ 235.5 $ 4.2 1.8 % U.S. sales $ 136.3 $ 136.1 $ 0.2 0.1 % % of total 57 % 58 % Non-U.S. sales $ 103.4 $ 99.4 $ 4.0 4.0 % % of total 43 % 42 %

For the quarter, net sales increased $4.2 million, or 1.8%. montratec® contributed $2.7 million for the months of April and May 2024 as acquired revenue.3 In the U.S., sales were up $0.2 million, or 0.1%. Price improvement of $0.9 million and $0.2 million of contribution from the acquisition of montratec helped to offset $0.9 million in lower volume. Sales outside the U.S. increased $4.0 million, or 4.0%, driven by $2.5 million of sales related to the acquisition of montratec and $2.6 million of price improvement offset by $0.5 million of lower volume. Unfavorable foreign currency translation was $0.6 million.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Results

($ in millions) Q1 FY25 Q1 FY24 Change % Change Gross profit $ 89.0 $ 86.6 $ 2.4 2.7 % Gross margin 37.1 % 36.8 % 30 bps Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 91.0 $ 86.8 $ 4.2 4.8 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 38.0 % 36.9 % 110 bps Income from operations $ 21.1 $ 21.4 $ (0.3 ) (1.4 )% Operating margin 8.8 % 9.1 % (30) bps Adjusted Operating Income1 $ 25.7 $ 25.8 $ (0.1 ) (0.4 )% Adjusted Operating Margin1 10.7 % 10.9 % (20) bps Net income $ 8.6 $ 9.3 $ (0.6 ) (7.0 )% Net income margin 3.6 % 3.9 % (30) bps Diluted EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.32 $ (0.02 ) (6.3 )% Adjusted EPS1 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ — — % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 37.5 $ 36.6 $ 0.9 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 15.6 % 15.6 % — bps

Adjusted EPS1 excludes, among other adjustments, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The Company is issuing the following guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024:

Metric Q2 FY25 Net sales Down low to mid-single digits year-over-year Adjusted EPS4 Down mid-single digits year-over-year

Second quarter 2025 guidance assumes approximately $9 million of interest expense, $8 million of amortization, an effective tax rate of 25% and 29.2 million diluted average shares outstanding. The Company’s second quarter fiscal 2025 guidance reflects the expected effect of the consolidation of North American linear motion production into the new Monterrey, MX manufacturing center of excellence.

The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the fiscal year 2025, ending March 31, 2025:

Metric FY25 Net sales Low-single digit growth year-over-year Adjusted EPS4 Mid to high-single digit growth year-over-year Capital Expenditures $20 million to $30 million Net Leverage Ratio4 ~2.0x

Fiscal 2025 guidance assumes approximately $33 million of interest expense, $30 million of amortization, an effective tax rate of 25% and 29.4 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Teleconference/Webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and strategy. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast and via phone by dialing 201-493-6780. The webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investors.cmco.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company’s investor relations website and available via phone by dialing 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13747096 through Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

______________________ 1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables provided in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures. 2 Represents $3.6 million of costs related to factory simplification taxed at a 28.4% rate 3 montratec was acquired May 31, 2023. 4 The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted EPS and Net Leverage Ratio guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management’s control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide guidance for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EPS and Net Leverage Ratio is made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in alignment with the Company’s financial covenants per the Company’s Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “illustrative,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, including our second quarter and fiscal year 2025 net sales and Adjusted EPS, and our fiscal year 2025 net leverage ratio and capital expenditure guidance; (ii) our operational and financial targets and capital distribution policy; (iii) general economic trend and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risk and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate acquisitions successfully to achieve synergies; (v) the amount of debt to be paid down by the Company during fiscal 2025 and the expected amount of interest expense savings from the March 2024 Term Loan B repricing; (vi) the estimated costs and benefits related to the consolidation of the Company’s North American linear motion operations in Charlotte, North Carolina to its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico (vii) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates and judgements; and (viii) the competitive environment in which we operate; are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share and percentage data) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Change Net sales $ 239,726 $ 235,492 1.8 % Cost of products sold 150,696 148,843 1.2 % Gross profit 89,030 86,649 2.7 % Gross profit margin 37.1 % 36.8 % Selling expenses 27,770 24,981 11.2 % % of net sales 11.6 % 10.6 % General and administrative expenses 26,447 27,443 (3.6 )% % of net sales 11.0 % 11.7 % Research and development expenses 6,166 5,900 4.5 % % of net sales 2.6 % 2.5 % Amortization of intangibles 7,500 6,877 9.1 % Income from operations 21,147 21,448 (1.4 )% Operating margin 8.8 % 9.1 % Interest and debt expense 8,235 8,625 (4.5 )% Investment (income) loss (209 ) (543 ) (61.5 )% Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss 395 483 (18.2 )% Other (income) expense, net 676 214 215.9 % Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 12,050 12,669 (4.9 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 3,421 3,394 0.8 % Net income (loss) $ 8,629 $ 9,275 (7.0 )% Average basic shares outstanding 28,834 28,662 0.6 % Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 (6.3 )% Average diluted shares outstanding 29,127 28,906 0.8 % Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 (6.3 )% Dividends declared per common share $ — $ —

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,373 $ 114,126 Trade accounts receivable 166,844 171,186 Inventories 200,894 186,091 Prepaid expenses and other 42,200 42,752 Total current assets 478,311 514,155 Property, plant, and equipment, net 105,868 106,395 Goodwill 708,571 710,334 Other intangibles, net 377,551 385,634 Marketable securities 10,860 11,447 Deferred taxes on income 1,595 1,797 Other assets 98,901 96,183 Total assets $ 1,781,657 $ 1,825,945 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 73,224 $ 83,118 Accrued liabilities 107,594 127,973 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 50,687 50,670 Total current liabilities 231,505 261,761 Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations 459,743 479,566 Other non current liabilities 204,603 202,555 Total liabilities 895,851 943,882 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 289 288 Treasury stock (1,001 ) (1,001 ) Additional paid in capital 526,574 527,125 Retained earnings 403,957 395,328 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,013 ) (39,677 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 885,806 $ 882,063 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,781,657 $ 1,825,945

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – UNAUDITED (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 8,629 $ 9,275 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,840 10,890 Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance 942 (1,825 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments and other (124 ) (467 ) Stock-based compensation 1,101 1,981 Amortization of deferred financing costs 622 483 Loss (gain) on hedging instruments (97 ) 231 Non-cash lease expense 2,584 2,389 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Trade accounts receivable 3,346 (7,649 ) Inventories (15,613 ) (19,214 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,222 ) (2,800 ) Other assets (127 ) (636 ) Trade accounts payable (8,640 ) 1,718 Accrued liabilities (11,600 ) (8,668 ) Non-current liabilities (1,399 ) (2,955 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities (10,758 ) (17,247 ) Investing activities: Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 1,500 1,100 Purchases of marketable securities (912 ) (906 ) Capital expenditures (4,629 ) (5,273 ) Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired — (107,605 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (4,041 ) (112,684 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 64 225 Repayment of debt (20,158 ) (10,143 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 120,000 Fees paid for borrowings on long-term debt — (2,046 ) Payment to former owners of montratec (6,711 ) — Fees paid for debt repricing (169 ) — Cash inflows from hedging activities 5,942 6,053 Cash outflows from hedging activities (5,820 ) (6,298 ) Payment of dividends (2,016 ) (2,004 ) Other (1,715 ) (1,802 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (30,583 ) 103,985 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (371 ) (236 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (45,753 ) (26,182 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year $ 114,376 $ 133,426 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 68,623 $ 107,244

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q1 FY 2025 Net Sales Bridge Quarter ($ in millions) $ Change % Change Fiscal 2024 Net Sales $ 235.5 Acquisition 2.7 1.1 % Pricing 3.5 1.5 % Volume (1.4 ) (0.6 )% Foreign currency translation (0.6 ) (0.2 )% Total change $ 4.2 1.8 % Fiscal 2025 Net Sales $ 239.7

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Q1 FY 2025 Gross Profit Bridge ($ in millions) Quarter Fiscal 2024 Gross Profit $ 86.6 Acquisition 0.8 Price, net of manufacturing costs changes (incl. inflation) 3.4 Business realignment costs (0.2 ) Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs (1.6 ) Sales volume and mix 0.2 Foreign currency translation (0.2 ) Total change 2.4 Fiscal 2025 Gross Profit $ 89.0

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY25 64 63 60 62 249 FY24 63 62 61 62 248

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Additional Data1 (Unaudited) Period Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in millions) Backlog $ 292.8 $ 280.8 $ 355.3 Long-term backlog Expected to ship beyond 3 months $ 156.0 $ 144.6 $ 177.3 Long-term backlog as % of total backlog 53.3 % 51.5 % 49.9 % Debt to total capitalization percentage 36.6 % 37.5 % 40.6 % Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization 33.3 % 32.0 % 35.8 % Working capital as a % of sales 2 22.5 % 19.1 % 21.4 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ($ in millions) Trade accounts receivable Days sales outstanding3 63.3 days 58.7 days 62.9 days Inventory turns per year3 (based on cost of products sold) 3.0 turns 3.7 turns 2.9 turns Days’ inventory3 121.7 days 98.6 days 125.9 days Trade accounts payable Days payables outstanding3 50.6 days 50.9 days 53.3 days Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ (10.8 ) $ 38.6 $ (17.2 ) Capital expenditures $ 4.6 $ 8.5 $ 5.3 Free Cash Flow 4 $ (15.4 ) $ 30.1 $ (22.5 )

______________________ 1 Additional Data: This data is provided to help investors understand financial and operational metrics that management uses to measure the Company’s financial performance and identify trends affecting the business. These measures may not be comparable with or defined in the same manner as other companies. Components may not add due to rounding. 2 March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 exclude the impact of the acquisition of montratec. 3 Three months ended June 30, 2023 excludes the impact of the acquisition of montratec. 4 Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures included in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. See the table above for the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Gross profit $ 89,030 $ 86,649 Add back (deduct): Business realignment costs 392 196 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 1,625 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 91,047 $ 86,845 Net sales $ 239,726 $ 235,492 Gross margin 37.1 % 36.8 % Adjusted Gross Margin 38.0 % 36.9 %

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s gross profit and gross profit margin to the historical periods’ gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s gross profit and gross profit margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Income from operations $ 21,147 $ 21,448 Add back (deduct): Acquisition deal and integration costs — 2,587 Business realignment costs 850 375 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs — 117 Headquarter relocation costs 96 1,228 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 3,566 — Adjusted Operating Income $ 25,659 $ 25,755 Net sales $ 239,726 $ 235,492 Operating margin 8.8 % 9.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 10.7 % 10.9 %

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income divided by net sales. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s income from operations to the historical periods’ income from operations and operating margin, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s income from operations and operating margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share ($ in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 8,629 $ 9,275 Add back (deduct): Amortization of intangibles 7,500 6,877 Acquisition deal and integration costs — 2,587 Business realignment costs 850 375 Factory and warehouse consolidation costs — 117 Headquarter relocation costs 96 1,228 Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs 3,566 — Normalize tax rate 1 (2,595 ) (2,569 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 18,046 $ 17,890 Average diluted shares outstanding 29,127 28,906 Diluted income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.32 Adjusted EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.62

Contacts

Gregory P. Rustowicz



EVP Finance and CFO



Columbus McKinnon Corporation



716-689-5442



greg.rustowicz@cmco.com

Kristine Moser



VP IR and Treasurer



Columbus McKinnon Corporation



704-322-2488



kristy.moser@cmco.com

