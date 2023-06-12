Columbus McKinnon Publishes Third Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced the publication of its third annual Corporate Sustainability (CSR) Report. This 2023 report details key initiatives in the areas of environmental sustainability, social impact, and governance responsibility, further illustrating Columbus McKinnon’s resilience and agility in delivering for its customers, while conducting business in a responsible manner.

Key achievements outlined in the Company’s annual CSR report include:

Listed as one of Newsweek Magazine’s “Top Responsible Companies” and received an excellent score of “ B-“ as a first-time reporter to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

In addition to reporting to CDP, made first time disclosures aligned with the Taskforce on Carbon-Related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) standard in Fiscal Year 2023.

Launched CMCO Cares Program in Fiscal Year 2023, formalizing the Company’s corporate giving program

Launched Learning in Motion program to further employee development providing four tailored levels to address varying levels of professional experience

Advanced environmental transparency, socially impactful initiatives, and strong ethics and governance practices

Made measurable progress on waste reduction and energy management goals

“We are making great progress on many fronts as we build a stronger, sustainable enterprise and continue to further unlock our potential,” said David Wilson, President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon. “ Sustainability and ESG are integrated throughout our business, our strategy, and our daily work. As we advance our efforts, we further reinforce the foundation from which we can continue to build. For us, ESG is embedded in our Purpose as we create intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives.”

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning expected growth, sustainability and future potential to deliver results; the execution of its strategy and further transformation of the Company and achievement of certain goals. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including the ability of the Company to scale the organization, global economic and business conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries including COVID-19; the Company’s customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company’s products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, and other factors disclosed in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as current plans, estimates and beliefs. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Contacts

Gregory P. Rustowicz



Executive Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer



Columbus McKinnon Corporation



716-689-5442



greg.rustowicz@cmworks.com

Investor Relations:

Deborah K. Pawlowski



Kei Advisors LLC



716-843-3908



dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com