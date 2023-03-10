Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. Announcements Regarding 13th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors (the Board) of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (the Fund) (NYSE: STK) today announced that the Fund’s 13th Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 20, 2023 (the Meeting) in Minneapolis, MN. The close of business on April 11, 2023 has been fixed by the Fund’s Board as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

At the Meeting, Stockholders will be asked to elect one director, Ms. Janet Langford Carrig, to the Board, to hold office until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to re-elect three other directors, Mses. Patricia M. Flynn and Catherine James Paglia, and Mr. Brian J. Gallagher, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and all until their successors are elected and qualify; to consider the ratification of the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year; and to consider such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. This and other information relating to the Meeting, including additional details of the Meeting time and how to access the Meeting, will be described in a notice of meeting and proxy statement that the Fund intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Fund is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

