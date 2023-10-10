Colorful Prime Day Deals Announced for Cookware, Electrics, Utensils, and Cutlery

Biggest Deals of the Year for Cookware Brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, and OXO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cookware Company, a global leader in the housewares industry and the innovators of healthy, PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, is thrilled to announce incredible deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11. The Cookware Company is offering Amazon exclusive, once-a-year deals on several best-selling items across many of its cookware brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, and OXO.





Deals include discounts up to 50% off on colorful customer favorite kitchenware products including cookware, electrics, cutting boards, and cutlery. It’s an ideal time to buy the perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

The company has developed a one-stop virtual look book for media containing deal pricing, high resolution images, and product information for all brands: https://www.prime-cookware-co.com/.

Included in the USA Prime Day Deals are:

GreenPan: Up to 50% Off

GreenLife: Up to 35% Off

Blue Diamond: Up to 50% Off

OXO: Up to 33% Off

The Cookware Company is an international manufacturer headquartered in Belgium and a global leader in cookware. Founded in 2007 with GreenPan, The Cookware Company was the first to introduce PFAS-free nonstick cookware to the market and are the innovators of ceramic cookware. Known as the house of innovation, The Cookware Company’s many award-winning brands can be found in over 100 countries around the world. For more on their brands, visit: www.cookware-co.com.

