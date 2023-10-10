Home Business Wire Colorful Prime Day Deals Announced for Cookware, Electrics, Utensils, and Cutlery
Business Wire

Colorful Prime Day Deals Announced for Cookware, Electrics, Utensils, and Cutlery

di Business Wire

Biggest Deals of the Year for Cookware Brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, and OXO

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cookware Company, a global leader in the housewares industry and the innovators of healthy, PFAS-free ceramic nonstick, is thrilled to announce incredible deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11. The Cookware Company is offering Amazon exclusive, once-a-year deals on several best-selling items across many of its cookware brands: GreenPan, GreenLife, Blue Diamond, and OXO.


Deals include discounts up to 50% off on colorful customer favorite kitchenware products including cookware, electrics, cutting boards, and cutlery. It’s an ideal time to buy the perfect gifts for the upcoming holiday season.

The company has developed a one-stop virtual look book for media containing deal pricing, high resolution images, and product information for all brands: https://www.prime-cookware-co.com/.

Included in the USA Prime Day Deals are:

GreenPan: Up to 50% Off

GreenLife: Up to 35% Off

Blue Diamond: Up to 50% Off

OXO: Up to 33% Off

The Cookware Company is an international manufacturer headquartered in Belgium and a global leader in cookware. Founded in 2007 with GreenPan, The Cookware Company was the first to introduce PFAS-free nonstick cookware to the market and are the innovators of ceramic cookware. Known as the house of innovation, The Cookware Company’s many award-winning brands can be found in over 100 countries around the world. For more on their brands, visit: www.cookware-co.com.

Contacts

Razonia McClellan

Razonia McClellan Public Relations

Email: razonia@razoniapr.com
Cell: 432.352.7477

Articoli correlati

Veryon to feature latest Work Center management solution at this year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veryon, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, recently announced its...
Continua a leggere

Sapio Sciences Unifies Small- and Large-Molecule Discovery on a Single Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
The new Sapio Chemistry solution enables biopharma companies to unify their research efforts while simplifying chemical synthesis and registration...
Continua a leggere

Healee Announces New CEO with Extensive Expertise in Healthcare Technology Leadership, AI and Data Science Research

Business Wire Business Wire -
Plamen Petrov, Ph.D. to debut at HLTH 2023 with Healee’s innovative patient access solutionGREAT NECK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healee has announced...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php