Colorado Rapids Partner With Evolv for Fan Screening In 2023

DICK’S Sporting Goods Park joins KSE’s SoFi Stadium in using Evolv to screen fans

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI- based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids will feature Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at the entrances to DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, the team’s home in Commerce City, Colorado, allowing for a faster, safer and better security experience at Rapids games this season.

“The fans are such an important part of Rapids home games,” said Austin McKenna, executive director of security & safety for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “To be able to improve their experience with Evolv, getting them through the gates in a more efficient manner all while improving security, it’s a way of showing how much we appreciate them and want to take care of them.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It allows security officials to tell the difference between weapons and the everyday items people carry in their pockets and bags, such as cell phone and keys. That means fans at 18,000-seat DICK’S Sporting Goods Park can walk in without always having to wait for security officials to wand everyone individually or go through bags one by one.

The Rapids and DICK’S Sporting Goods Park join the Rams and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) properties using Evolv.

“MLS fans are enthusiastic about their teams, and the Rapids fans are no different,” said John Baier, Evolv’s vice president of sports. “Evolv lets them carry that excitement from pregame directly into game time. We are excited to further grow our footprint in the KSE family and work to help keep Rapids fans safer.”

Half the teams in Major League Soccer are Evolv partners as the 2023 season kicks off. Other facilities using Evolv technology include venues that will be hosting games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in addition to KSE’s SoFi Stadium.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 500 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

