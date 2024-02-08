Colorado 911 Governing Authority Expands with Knightscope

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces an expansion sale of 17 K1 Call Boxes using satellite communications to the Emergency Telephone Authority in Larimer County, CO, through its resale partner Stream Speed Technologies (“SST”). This will be incremental to the 35 Call Boxes already installed within Larimer and Jackson Counties, providing one-touch emergency access to remote wildfire areas, hiking and camping parks.









The K1 Call Box is the Company’s smallest emergency call box system that delivers crystal clear communications even in isolated locations that experience weak cellular signals. It is built with a ruggedized housing that provides enhanced protection against harsh environmental conditions such as dust, moisture, extreme temperatures, and physical impact. In addition, the K1’s simple user interface is crucial in rural areas where users may have varying levels of technological proficiency.

A straightforward interface reduces the learning curve and makes it easier for users to operate the devices efficiently, leading to improved overall effectiveness and reliability. Like all Knightscope K1 emergency communication products, it provides a completely wireless solution for emergency phone calls, or it can be adapted to work with existing wiring nearby. A handset and TeleTYpewriter (“TTY”) pad – a special device that lets people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired use the telephone to communicate – are additional options available to be added to these devices to broaden accessibility across users.

The Knightscope Emergency Management System (“KEMS”) program is also an option that provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Stream Speed

Stream Speed Technologies, LLC is privately owned Consulting Contractor with expertise in Building and Maintaining client IT infrastructure throughout the Centennial State. Centrally located in Lakewood, Colorado, we offer program management, GIS support, maintenance and IT support services for innovative projects related to public safety. Learn more at www.streamspeedtechnologies.com.

