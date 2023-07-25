COLOPL Group Blockchain Game Company Brilliantcrypto Forms Global Partnership with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. as Premium Partners

The COLOPL Group Blockchain Game Company Brilliantcrypto has signed a contract for a global partnership lasting until June 2025 with the top class football club Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Comment from Sébastien Wasels, Managing Director of Paris Saint-Germain in Asia-Pacific



“We are delighted to welcome Brilliantcrypto as the new Premium Partner of Paris Saint-Germain. This partnership represents the 12th deal signed by the Club’s Asia Pacific office since its opening, highlighting the strong positioning of Paris Saint-Germain in the region.



It is an honor to have an ambitious partner like Brilliantcrypto place its trust in our Club to promote its brand and bring forth a revolutionary game that will allow our fans around the world to interact with the club on a whole new level.



With its unique positioning as a lifestyle brand, a strong presence of over 200 million fans on social media and a growing permanent and physical presence in many countries such as Japan via official stores and PSG academies, Paris Saint-Germain has strengthened its ability to support its partners and their objectives worldwide.



We look forward to working together with Brilliantcrypto to develop creative and impactful campaigns.”

Comment from Naruatsu Baba, CEO of Brilliantcrypto



“Brilliantcrypto was established to take on the challenges of blockchain gaming, and create games that truly shine and stand out.



Our blockchain game is a provocative project that will implement the “Proof of Gaming” concept, aiming to make sustainable play-to-earn※2 a reality, and generate real economic value in the metaverse.



The metaverse has no borders, so in order to deliver real economic value to the metaverse, achieving global recognition is essential. This is why we have been searching for a global marketing partner.



I am therefore very pleased that we have partnered with Paris Saint-Germain, a top global brand known for innovation that is directly getting involved with web3.



Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, who have many enthusiastic fans globally, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America where many blockchain gamers reside, we plan to generate lots of excitement across the world.”

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Spectator Ticket Giveaway Campaign Live Now!



A closed beta test will be held from 15/08/2023 for Brilliantcrypto, the new blockchain game where players can play-to-earn through mining gemstones. And as a special thank-you for participation players who have successfully cleared the objective of the test will be entered into a lottery to win 2 VIP tickets (plane tickets included) to see Paris Saint-Germain play in the tournament that decides the top European football team. A total of 6 winners will be randomly selected.

Closed Beta Registration Page



https://beta-user-registration.brilliantcrypto.net/

Game Website



https://brilliantcrypto.net

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.



Headquarters: Tokyo, Minato City, Akasaka 9-7-2, 5F & 6F Midtown East



Founded: 2022/11/09



Executive Director: Naruatsu Baba

Brilliantcrypto PR Representatives: Hugo Church, Naoki Nose, Yasuhiro Noguchi



Mail: press.contact@brilliantcrypto.net