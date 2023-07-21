COLOPL Group Blockchain Game Company Brilliantcrypto, Announces Partnership with 7 Guild/DAO Organizations Globally

〜Supporting Brilliantcrypto’s global release〜

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IEO–Brilliantcrypto, Inc. (HQ: Minato City Tokyo, CEO: Naruatsu Baba, henceforth “Brilliantcrypto”) has partnered with 7 Guild/DAO organizations across the world.









Through these partnerships, Brilliantcrypto, the sustainable play-to-earn game, will advance onto the world stage through reaching these territories in which many blockchain game users reside.

● Partnership Introductions

OLA GG



OlaGG is the largest Web3 gaming community in the Hispanic market, boasting over 400,000 members across Latin America and Spain.

Their community actively engages in the web3 economy by creating content, embarking on quests, and taking part in esports tournaments. As their players participate in community programs and level up together, they enhance their own growth and prosperity.

They serve as a platform for economic empowerment within our community.

#SomosOLA



https://olagg.io/

Indi GG



IndiGG is a gaming DAO acquired by Kratos Studios building distribution rails in emerging markets starting with India, to enable value exchange between game developers and gamers. The community is a collection of multiple micro-gaming communities that carry out independent operations to onboard players to web3. IndiGG is the world’s largest web3 gaming community that has a phygital presence of over 700,000 players. In the IndiGG model 70-80% of the funds received from games are passed on to the community in the form of rewards in a completely transparent manner Kratos Studios has raised $20M from marquee venture investors like Accel, Prosus Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, etc. and L2 investors like ImmutableX and Polygon.

https://indi.gg/

GuildQB



GuildQB is a Web3 social platform that caters to GameFi and NFT game players. Since our launch in the spring of 2022, we have been sharing information about Web3 gaming through the media “Scholars Lab”, as well as on Instagram, and Twitter.

In February 2023, we launched our first NFT collection “Kisaragi” launch and are continuing to develop our metaverse platform, “QB Metaverse City” (provisional).

GuildQB has also been active in physical events, exhibiting at the Tokyo Game Show and Blockchain Expo in 2022. With our partners Kyrie & Terra, we have made efforts to raise awareness about Web3 games.

Stay updated on GuildQB through Discord, where you can get the latest news and even win AL rumble and coins you can use soon. Our Discord is also a great place to connect with fellow players and discuss strategies for Web3 games!

https://guildqb.com/

Samurai Guild Games



“Samurai Guild Games” is a Japanese guild, tearing down barriers for Japanese participation in Web3 games. We enrich our members’ lives by creating new gaming opportunities centered around Play, Earn, Learn, and Create. #SamuraiGG

https://www.samuraiguild.games/

AvocadoDAO



Avocado DAO is a pioneer in the Blockchain gaming space, boasting the largest scholarship size of 2021 with a main directive of on boarding the next generation of Web3 users. It is a collective of likeminded community members and core contributors that believe in the benefits of Blockchain technologies and metaverses.

https://www.avocadodao.io/

PathDAO



PathDAO is the premier venture studio based in SEA building the future of gaming. We invest into and incubate projects at the intersection of web3, social, and gaming. Besides that, we are a digital society that welcomes all gamers regardless of background.

https://pathdao.io/

Ninja Game Guild



Ninja Game Guild is a game guild mainly based in Africa. Through NFT games, they tie Japan and Africa together, and aim to resolve societal issues. In May 2023, they worked with large businesses from Japan at a Web3 event held in Nigeria, helping build a bridge between businesses and participants through sharing information as panelists and participants. They manage Guild, Inc., which has NFT Game guilds and also the objective of accelerating business cooperation between Japan and Africa.

https://twitter.com/NinjaGameGuild

Company Name: Brilliantcrypto, Inc.



Headquarters: Tokyo, Minato City, Akasaka 9-7-2, 5F & 6F Midtown East



Founded: 2022/11/09



Executive Director: Naruatsu Baba



Brilliantcrypto, Inc. Corporate Site: https://brypto.net

Contacts

＜Point of Contact regarding inquiries from the media on this release＞



Brilliantcrypto PR Representative: Hugo Church, Naoki Nose, Yasuhiro Noguchi



Mail: press.contact@brilliantcrypto.net