Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-4 in Connection with its Combination with PublicSq.

Transaction expected to enhance PublicSq.’s continued growth and remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald retained as capital markets advisor on Business Combination

PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLBR) (“Colombier”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the submission via Edgar, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) online portal, for filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the SEC, which includes a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with PSQ Holdings, Inc. (“PublicSq.”), a leading marketplace of patriotic businesses and consumers.

Colombier also announced that it has retained Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“Cantor Fitzgerald”) as a capital markets advisor on the Business Combination. Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group, has agreed to provide certain capital markets advisory services to Colombier related to the transaction.

On February 27, 2023, Colombier and PublicSq. entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”). The transaction contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement has been approved by the Colombier Board of Directors and remains subject to stockholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.

After the anticipated closing in the third quarter of 2023, the combined company will retain the PSQ Holdings, Inc. name and expects to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “PSQH.” Prior to closing of the proposed transaction, Colombier shares will continue to trade on the NYSE under the “CLBR” symbol.

A link to the filing is available under the “SEC Filings” section of the Colombier website at www.colombierspac.com/sec-filings. The filing can also be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is serving as capital markets advisor on the Business Combination. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP and Eversheds Sutherland LLP are serving as legal advisors to Colombier.

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal advisor to PublicSq.

About PublicSq.

PublicSq. is an app and website that connects patriotic Americans to high-quality businesses that share their values, both online and in their local communities. The primary mission of the platform is to help consumers “shop their values” and put purpose behind their purchases. In less than ten months since its nationwide launch, PublicSq. has seen tremendous growth and proven to the nation that the parallel, “patriotic” economy can be a major force in commerce. The platform has over 45,000 businesses from a variety of different industries and over 575,000 active consumer members. It is free to join for both consumers and business owners alike, and to learn more, download the app on the App Store or Google Play, or visit PublicSq.com.

About Colombier

Colombier Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction (“Proposed Transaction”), Colombier has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC (as amended, the “ Registration Statement), which includes a preliminary proxy statement and a prospectus in connection with the Proposed Transaction. STOCKHOLDERS OF COLOMBIER ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT, ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, THE PROSPECTUS AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. HOWEVER, THIS DOCUMENT WILL NOT CONTAIN ALL THE INFORMATION THAT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED CONCERNING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. IT IS ALSO NOT INTENDED TO FORM THE BASIS OF ANY INVESTMENT DECISION OR ANY OTHER DECISION IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Colombier’s stockholders will also be able to obtain a copy of such documents, without charge, by directing a request to: Colombier Acquisition Corp., 214 Brazilian Avenue, Suite 200-J, Palm Beach, FL 33480; e-mail: ir@colombierspac.com. These documents, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Participants in the Solicitation

Colombier, PublicSq. and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Colombier’s stockholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction. Colombier’s stockholders and other interested persons may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations, and interests of certain of Colombier’s executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading Colombier’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023, the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction when they become available. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Proposed Transaction, which may, in some cases, be different from those of stockholders generally, is set forth in the Registration Statement relating to the Proposed Transaction when it becomes available. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the source indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the Proposed Transaction. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results, or strategies regarding PublicSq. and the Proposed Transaction and the future held by the respective management teams of Colombier or PublicSq., the anticipated benefits and the anticipated timing of the Proposed Transaction, future financial condition, and performance of PublicSq. and expected financial impacts of the Proposed Transaction (including future revenue, pro forma enterprise value and cash balance), the satisfaction of closing conditions to the Proposed Transaction, financing transactions, if any, related to the Proposed Transaction, the level of redemptions of Colombier’s public stockholders and the products and markets and expected future performance and market opportunities of PublicSq. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “scales,” “representative of,” “valuation,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation: (i) the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Colombier’s securities, (ii) the risk that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed by Colombier’s business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Colombier, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Proposed Transaction, including, among others, the condition that Colombier has cash or cash equivalents of at least $33 million (subject to reduction for (x) transaction expenses of Colombier and PublicSq., up to an aggregate of $15 million, and (y) the aggregate amount of any private financing transactions by PublicSq. consummated prior to closing in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement), and the requirement that the definitive agreement related to the Business Combination between Colombier and PublicSq. (the “Merger Agreement”) and the transactions contemplated thereby be approved by the stockholders of Colombier and by the stockholders of PublicSq., respectively, (iv) the failure to obtain regulatory approvals, as applicable, required to consummate the Proposed Transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Transaction on PublicSq.’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (vii) risks that the Proposed Transaction disrupts current plans and operations of PublicSq., (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against PublicSq. or against Colombier related to the Merger Agreement or the Proposed Transaction, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Colombier’s securities on a national securities exchange, (x) changes in the competitive market in which PublicSq. operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting PublicSq.’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, growth, marketplace, and other expectations after the completion of the Proposed Transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xii) the potential inability of PublicSq. to achieve its business and customer growth and technical development plans, (xiii) the ability of PublicSq. to enforce its current or future intellectual property, including patents and trademarks, along with potential claims of infringement by PublicSq. of the intellectual property rights of others, (xiv) risk of loss of key influencers, media outlets, and promoters of PublicSq.’s business or a loss of reputation of PublicSq. or reduced interest in the mission and values of PublicSq. and the segment of the consumer marketplace it intends to serve and (xv) the risk of economic downturn, increased competition, a changing regulatory landscape, and related impacts that could occur in the highly competitive consumer marketplace, both online and through “bricks and mortar” operations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Recipients should carefully consider such factors and the other risks and uncertainties described and to be described in the “Risk Factors” section of Colombier’s initial public offering prospectus filed with the SEC on June 9, 2021, Colombier’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on March 24, 2023 and subsequent periodic reports filed by Colombier with the SEC, the Registration Statement filed by Colombier in connection with the Proposed Transaction and other documents filed or to be filed by Colombier from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Recipients are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and neither PublicSq. nor Colombier assume any obligation to, nor intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Neither PublicSq. nor Colombier gives any assurance that either PublicSq. or Colombier, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Information Sources; No Representations

The communication furnished herewith has been prepared for use by Colombier and PublicSq. in connection with the Proposed Transaction. The information therein does not purport to be all-inclusive. The information therein is derived from various internal and external sources, with all information relating to the business, past performance, results of operations and financial condition of Colombier derived entirely from Colombier and all information relating to the business, past performance, results of operations and financial condition of PublicSq. derived entirely from PublicSq. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made with respect to the information therein, or to the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained therein. Any data on past performance or modeling contained therein is not an indication as to future performance.

No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given in respect of the communication. To the fullest extent permitted by law, under no circumstances will Colombier or PublicSq., or any of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, representatives, partners, directors, officers, employees, advisors or agents, be responsible or liable for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or loss of profit arising from the use of the this communication (including without limitation any projections or models), any omissions, reliance on information contained within it, or on opinions communicated in relation thereto or otherwise arising in connection therewith, which information relating in any way to the operations of PublicSq. has been derived, directly or indirectly, exclusively from PublicSq. and has not been independently verified by Colombier. Neither the independent auditors of Colombier nor the independent auditors of PublicSq. audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to any projections or models for the purpose of their inclusion in the communication and, accordingly, neither of them expressed any opinion or provided any other form of assurances with respect thereto for the purposes of the communication.

