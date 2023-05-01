Colohouse Introduces a Sleek New and Streamlined Brand

The brand refresh signifies a modern and strategic direction for Colohouse, replete with fortified product and service offerings

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Colohouse—Colohouse, a leading provider of colocation, cloud, bare metal and managed services, unveils a new logo, signifying the company’s modern and strategic direction as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers. Following an aggressive acquisition spree in 2021, over the past 18 months, Colohouse has unified seven unique entities and six brands. This announcement integrates them all with a new set of core values, mission, and strategic pillars. The updated design has been modernized and streamlined to feature a vibrant color palette that represents Colohouse’s dynamic and forward-thinking approach.

In addition to the new logo, Colohouse has also introduced a new product strategy that is designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company has expanded its service offerings to include cloud solutions, bare metal solutions, managed security services, and disaster recovery services. This strategic move allows Colohouse to provide end-to-end solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them to optimize their IT infrastructure and achieve their goals.

“Colohouse and Valterra Partners had a very specific acquisition strategy and that was to build a powerful hybrid cloud platform with a focus on the customer experience with reliable and secure infrastructure and services,” says Jeremy Pease, CEO of Colohouse. “In 2021 Colohouse began its acquisition journey to build the platform that would allow us to create one true hybrid cloud and data center partner that provides impactful technology solutions.”

Recently Colohouse has made dynamic changes within their executive leadership team with the recent appointment of Jeremy Pease as CEO along with Scott Fuhriman as the new CTO. The company’s focus on customer service and providing reliable solutions for our customers has helped it to stand out in a crowded market, and the new logo and product strategy are the latest examples of Colohouse’s dedication to providing the best possible solutions for its customers.

The brand refresh exemplifies Colohouse’s evolution as a company and its focus on innovation and growth. To learn more about Colohouse, visit https://colohouse.com/.

