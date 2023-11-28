Colohouse Appoints Industry Veteran Aaron Pullin as Chief Financial Officer

Pullin’s Appointment Signifies Colohouse’s Commitment to Continued Growth and Industry Leadership

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Colohouse, a prominent data center colocation, cloud, dedicated server, and services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Aaron Pullin as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pullin brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in finance and a proven track record of driving significant revenue and earnings growth, securing substantial funding, and facilitating successful exits to strategic buyers.









Pullin most recently served as CFO of Honest Networks, a New York-based internet service provider. Previously, he held the position of CFO at NS1, a software-driven internet traffic management company that, earlier this year, was acquired by IBM. His leadership has played a pivotal role in guiding companies to achieve over $100 million in funding. He has a remarkable history of implementing streamlined financial processes and building high-performing teams from the ground up in both emerging and large-cap environments.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Colohouse in this pivotal period of its growth journey. Colohouse’s innovative solutions, coupled with the vibrant energy and customer-focused vision embodied by Jeremy Pease and the entire leadership team, truly resonate with me,” said Pullin. “I’ve witnessed firsthand the success this combination can achieve, and I’m eager to leverage my experience to drive not only our financial objectives but also to foster deeper engagement with our clients and partners.”

Since Pease took over in October of 2022, he’s restructured the leadership team and brought in industry leaders like Aaron Pullin and Ross Woodham, Colohouse’s recently appointed Chief Legal Officer. The leadership team includes Kyle Verzello, Chief Revenue Officer; Scott Furhiman, Chief Technology Officer; and Joseph Schoonbeck, SVP of Hosting Services.

“Colohouse is excited to welcome Aaron Pullin to the team and looks forward to his leadership in driving financial excellence and strategic growth within the company,” said Jeremy Pease, CEO at Colohouse. “Aaron’s decision to join Colohouse is a testament to the company’s exciting growth prospects and its position as a market leader. His industry track record of growing companies will support our strategic efforts at scale that include targeted acquisitions and driving organic growth. With Aaron’s extensive background and strong leadership, Colohouse can capitalize on emerging opportunities and continue delivering top-tier customer services.”

