Collov AI Secures $10 Million in Series A Funding to Revolutionize Home Furnishing with AI Design Technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collov AI has successfully raised $10 million in Series A funding, led by one of the largest cabinet manufacturers, GoldenHome Living Co Ltd, a public company (SHA: 603180) that specializes in the research, design, and manufacturing of kitchen cabinets. This strategic partnership propels Collov AI’s innovative AI Cabinet design tool into the spotlight, now being utilized in over 3,000 GoldenHome Living stores throughout Asia and the brand’s TikTok live broadcasts that drive millions of impressions.









Collov AI has distinguished itself by developing the world’s first AI design tool capable of learning and replicating the cabinet styles of various brands, generating bespoke designs within seconds. This technological marvel has not only garnered the attention of cabinet manufacturers but also paved the way for Collov AI’s expansion into nearly 30 brands’ stores globally, spanning across key markets in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Further pushing the envelope, Collov AI has developed the world’s inaugural finished furniture AI physical integration technology, now in its second iteration. This innovation signifies Collov AI’s ambition to transcend the cabinet sector, aiming to redefine the entire home furnishing industry with AI-driven solutions.

Marking a significant milestone, Collov AI will showcase its revolutionary generative AI design and marketing tool at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024, from February 26 to 29. Attendees can visit booth SL7160 to witness the future of home furnishing design technology firsthand.

This injection of capital and confidence from industry leaders underscores the transformative potential of Collov AI’s technologies. As the company steps onto the global stage at KBIS, its vision for an AI-enhanced future in home furnishing design and marketing is clearer and more attainable than ever.

For further information, visit Collov AI’s website or visit them in the KBIS 2024 event at booth SL7160.

marketing@collov.com