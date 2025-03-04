CollegeNET Announces Majority Investment from Rubicon Technology Partners

PORTLAND, Ore. & BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CollegeNET, Inc. (“CollegeNET” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative software solutions for higher education, has secured a majority investment from Rubicon Technology Partners (“Rubicon”), a private equity firm specializing in middle-market enterprise software investments. This partnership will help accelerate CollegeNET’s growth and drive continued product innovation across its core offerings. Founder Jim Wolfston will continue to lead the business and remain a significant shareholder. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, CollegeNET empowers higher education institutions to streamline administrative operations and enhance student success. As a pioneer in web technology development, CollegeNET offers AI-driven solutions in scheduling, space management optimization, admissions and next generation virtual classrooms to improve student outcomes. The Company’s Series25 solution incorporates patented software providing an all-in-one, marketing-leading solution for academic class, meeting, and conference room scheduling, seamlessly integrating across all major student information systems. Trusted by over 500 colleges and universities worldwide, CollegeNET remains at the forefront of innovation, continually elevating the student experience and institutional efficiency.

Jim Wolfston, Founder of CollegeNET, said, “ Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a vast knowledge engine, it stages a challenge to the long-standing premise of our educational system. For centuries, what has counted for education is its capacity to inculcate degrees of knowledge. But what counts more in this accelerating world of change is facilitating the capacity to pivot, the willingness to replace the things we think we know, and to learn while observing the consequences of our choices on the lives of others. CollegeNET’s innovations are focused on providing the spaces and tools for optimizing such development. Rubicon understands the importance of pursuing and backing this kind of discipline.”

Alex Kleiner, Partner at Rubicon, added, “ CollegeNET is an innovative software business with a strong portfolio of market-leading products that we are proud to invest behind. Under Jim’s leadership, CollegeNET has created a product suite that provides higher education institutions tools to improve efficiency and student outcomes. We’re excited to partner with CollegeNET as their first significant institutional equity partner during an exciting growth period and help management accelerate growth in the business.”

Rubicon Technology Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in enterprise software companies with recognized products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon utilizes a collaborative approach to enable companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $4 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and San Mateo, California. To learn more about Rubicon, please visit www.rubicontp.com.

CollegeNET, Inc. is a prime mover and developer of important new product markets for higher education, including the world’s first automated classroom scheduling system and the first patented system for serving institution-branded web-based admissions forms. Today CollegeNET is pioneering new AI/Supercomputing/Video markets that enhance learning and career opportunities for students and citizens. CollegeNET systems are now used by more than 500 institutions worldwide for event and academic scheduling, virtual classroom instruction, career preparation, college admissions, campus hiring, candidate recruitment, and course evaluation. To learn more about CollegeNET, please visit www.collegenet.com.

