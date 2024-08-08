College of DuPage, Illinois’ Largest Public Community College, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility and PDF Remediation Max Platforms

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–College of DuPage, the largest public community college in Illinois with more than 25,000 students, has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility and PDF Remediation Max to complement the Enterprise Video Platform. The institution has been using YuJa’s solutions since 2019.





The institution was using another accessibility platform, but leaders wanted a solution that offered more robust accessibility features, in-depth reporting, sub-account management, and additional alternative formats, such as math and science-related formats offered by YuJa Panorama’s Math and Science Accessibility Engine. In addition to meeting these needs, Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of documents, provides in-line remediation and resources, and gives users customized website accessibility options. YuJa Panorama also has Remediation Engines that identify, and correct inaccessible content in documents and images.

YuJa PDF Remediation Max Platform is an industry-first, premium Remediation Engine that powers a new class of PDF accessibility workflows and enables instructors to address more complex and structural PDF accessibility issues directly within the LMS. YuJa Panorama and PDF Remediation Max help bring course content into alignment with W3C and WCAG 2.1 standards. Both integrate with the Blackboard Learning Management System.

“Bundling ed-tech solutions is a great way to get a comprehensive suite of tools that work together to make a learning environment both user-friendly and accessible,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa Inc. “College of DuPage is a longtime user of the Video Platform, and YuJa Panorama will pair seamlessly with the workflows instructors and students are accustomed to. We’re excited for them to get started using YuJa Panorama and PDF Remediation Max.”

ABOUT COLLEGE OF DUPAGE

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving more than 25,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants six associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

