Colleen Unveils Generative AI Voice Technology; Powers Hyper-Realistic Conversations Handling Resident Payments and Renewals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colleen AI released today Colleen Voice, an industry-first voice AI technology enabling multifamily property management companies to engage residents for rent payments and lease renewals with a human-like, conversational approach. Delivered by Colleen’s AI-powered payments collection platform, Colleen Voice handles complex, high-touch interactions, simultaneously communicating with thousands of residents at portfolio-wide scale.





With new AI voice capabilities, Colleen extends its ability to initiate personalized outreach across all communication channels, leveraging generative AI to customize the time, frequency, and content based on resident data and needs. Colleen Voice is instantly available across the platform’s entire suite of AI solutions to streamline business-critical payment solutions, including:

AI Rent Collection : A quick conversation with Colleen Voice gets questions answered and rent paid on time without property teams getting backlogged with one-off calls.

: A quick conversation with Colleen Voice gets questions answered and rent paid on time without property teams getting backlogged with one-off calls. AI Lease Renewals : Resident engagement well ahead of lease expiration is key; Colleen Voice initiates outreach across all communication channels to maximize occupancy.

: Resident engagement well ahead of lease expiration is key; Colleen Voice initiates outreach across all communication channels to maximize occupancy. AI Post-Resident Recovery: Former residents with unpaid balances can talk through payment plans instead of manually filling out financial forms that further delay collections.

“The multifamily industry is fraught with far too many chatbots that are limited by transactional, robotic responses,” said Itamar Roth, CEO of Colleen. “These antiquated interactions are individualized, not personalized, making it particularly challenging for property owners and managers to effectively leverage AI for sensitive, complex financial conversations.”

Research also bears out consumer frustration with poorly-trained, unsophisticated bots. Nearly 80% of consumers find interacting with chatbots frustrating with 63% reporting that issues go unresolved without being escalated to a human agent.

“Our voice AI technology is built from the ground up to scale organic interactions 24/7,” added Roth. “This frees up invaluable time for property teams to focus on superior customer service, allowing Colleen to deliver on-demand resident communications on the channel of their choice.”

Trained on thousands of interactions, Colleen’s proprietary large language model (LLM) is customized across the resident lifecycle—from move-in to monthly billing and service requests, renewals, and beyond move-out. By adding Colleen’s Voice capabilities to text, email, and SMS, Colleen seamlessly tailors conversations to meet each resident’s needs. Whether answering questions about rent or helping former residents set up payment platforms, Colleen Voice provides a uniform, quality customer service experience across every channel.

“Since we’ve deployed AI Rent Collection, we have seen a significant increase in revenue as well as a decrease in bad debt,” said Kristen Ford, Vice President of Shared Services at Steward + Helm. “Much of the burden of rent collection is now taken off our office team members, giving them precious time back.”

Serving top NHMC companies, Colleen continues to expand its AI platform solutions to meet the demand of millions of units in its pipeline. Most recently, the company debuted Post-Resident Recovery, increasing collections by 50%. Now, with voice AI technology, property teams across real estate sectors can further capitalize on Colleen’s powerful platform capabilities.

To experience hyper-realistic voice AI conversations powered by Colleen Voice, schedule a demo by visiting colleen.ai/technology/ai-calls/.

About Colleen AI

Colleen AI is the fully integrated, AI-powered platform optimizing payment collections trusted by top NMHC companies, including Morgan Properties, First Communities, Western Wealth Communities, and Magnolia Capital. By offloading highly manual, business-critical payment processes, including rent collection, lease renewals, and post-resident recovery, Colleen saves property teams time, accelerates operational efficiency, and boosts the bottom line. To learn more about Colleen, visit colleen.ai.

