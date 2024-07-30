Collective Health Welcomes Halle Tecco to its Board of Directors

Renowned digital health innovator joins Collective Health to help advance its mission of simplifying the healthcare experience for employers and their people

SAN FRANCISCO–Collective Health today announced the addition of digital health entrepreneur, investor, and industry luminary Halle Tecco to its board of directors.





Tecco is a pioneering force in the healthcare industry, known for her deep expertise in digital health and her commitment to fostering innovation. As the founder and former CEO of Rock Health, the first venture fund dedicated to digital health, Tecco has been at the forefront of driving transformative change in how technology can be best employed to improve health outcomes. Her strategic insights and leadership have been widely recognized, as she has previously been named one of Goldman Sachs’s Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs and was listed as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2023.

“Halle Tecco is a trailblazer in the digital health arena,” said Ali Diab, co-founder and CEO of Collective Health. “As an accomplished healthcare investor, educator, and thought leader, Halle brings an invaluable and comprehensive perspective to our board. Her extensive experience in digital health investing and her passion for fostering innovation align with Collective Health’s mission to leverage data, technology, and exceptional user experience design to help people better navigate our highly complex healthcare system. We are excited to harness Halle’s insights and expertise as we continue to grow and evolve, and I am personally thrilled to welcome Halle to our board.”

Tecco’s experience as an investor in the future of healthcare began over 13 years ago as an angel and limited partner (LP) investor and the founder of Rock Health. Since then, she has gone on to co-found companies Cofertility and Natalist, which had a successful exit in 2021. Additionally, Tecco writes about industry trending topics on her blog and co-hosts The Heart of Healthcare, a podcast focused on improving the health and wellbeing of all Americans.

Tecco currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at Columbia Business School, where she created and teaches the first MBA-level course on investing in digital health startups. She earned an MPH from Johns Hopkins University, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and a B.S. from Case Western Reserve University. Tecco also currently serves on the Boards of RESOLVE and the International African American Museum and has been an Advisor to the Harvard Medical School Department of Biomedical Informatics since 2014.

“When I first entered the world of digital health, there was no blueprint. However, I always stood firm in my belief that technology could be harnessed to address healthcare’s biggest complexities and challenges, and to improve health outcomes,” said Tecco. “It is that same belief that has grounded me as the industry has grown exponentially over the years, and the possibility to enact system-wide change is finally becoming a reality. I’m thrilled to join Collective Health’s board of directors and am eager to help propel the company forward in its mission to make healthcare more affordable—and much easier to understand and navigate—for American companies and their workforces.”

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that brings together medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into an integrated solution that better enables employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping control costs and improve outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has additional offices in Lehi, UT, and Plano, TX. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

