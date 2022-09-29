Collective Health Earns NCQA Accreditation for Care Navigation™ Program

One of a few TPA complex case management programs to receive accreditation for meeting rigorous service and quality standards

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Collective Health announced it has received its two-year Case Management Accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Care Navigation™ program. Care Navigation™ plays a crucial role in helping people get the right support, at the right time, across an extensive set of complex health needs. The NCQA accredits a wide range of healthcare organizations, and Collective Health is honored to be one of the few TPA complex case management programs to receive this accreditation.

“Our Care Navigation philosophy is grounded in the principle of meeting members where they are, while empowering them with information and guidance that will impact them years down the line,” said Dr. Ari Hoffman, Chief Clinical Officer at Collective Health. “We are quite proud of this accreditation, which validates our efforts to build a care management and navigation program that meets the highest quality standards. Our team truly dedicates themselves to helping people in need navigate their benefits and care plans to live their healthiest lives.”

NCQA Case Management Accreditation is a nationally recognized evaluation that provides a framework for implementing evidence-based best practices to ensure efficient and cost-effective case management processes and service delivery. NCQA Accreditation standards are developed with input from researchers in the field, the Case Management Expert Panel and standing committees, employers, both purchasers and operators of Case Management programs, state and federal regulators and other experts.

“Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health management initiatives,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, President, NCQA. “Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization’s commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients’ care.”

Disjointed care can result in increased costs and a frustrating member experience. Providing the best holistic care management begins with the team. At Collective Health, Care Navigation™ is a comprehensive care management program made up of a team of pharmacists, social workers, nurses, dietitians and care coordinators that support people dealing with chronic or serious illnesses by helping them understand and navigate the disjointed U.S. healthcare system. Collective Health leverages its role as an employer’s plan administrator and its access to real-time claims and engagement data to quickly identify members in need of support and help them make informed choices about their healthcare – choices that result in improved care and lowered costs. Through the Care Navigation ™ program, employers can see a potential 2x savings from clinical interventions in care management.

About Collective Health

Founded in 2013, Collective Health’s ecosystem of innovative partners across care and benefits delivery, and powerful and flexible technology better enable employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping improve health outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with locations in Chicago, IL, and Lehi, UT. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

