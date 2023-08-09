Collective Health Appoints Kim Shepard as Senior Vice President of Client Success to Ensure a Best-In-Class Client Experience

The health benefits platform recruits a tenured healthcare industry veteran to continue on its commitment to excellence in customer relations

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collective Health, the leading employee health benefits platform with integrated member advocacy and clinical navigation, today announced that Kim Shepard has joined the company as its Senior Vice President of Client Success. In this role, Shepard will positively impact Collective Health clients, consultants, and brokers, and work cross-functionally to design and deliver value and an optimal experience to customers.





“Despite tremendous progress made by the industry in recent years, there is still a great need to bring clarity to the chaos when it comes to approaching the intricacies of employer-sponsored healthcare,” said Kim Shepard, Senior Vice President of Client Success at Collective Health. “Collective Health’s mission and vision deeply resonates with me and how I envision the future of healthcare. In this role, I see an opportunity to lend my expertise in client relationship management to an organization that can deliver a better healthcare experience to employers, their people, and their families.”

With four decades of healthcare experience, Shepard brings a background well-suited to bolster relationships cross-functionally within the company, and with brokers, consultants, and clients. She joins Collective Health from Cigna, where she served as Arizona Market President and previously held the position of VP of Sales and Account Management for both the Arizona and Texas markets. Her experience with traditional carriers and administrators also includes leadership roles at United Healthcare, in addition to experience with HR and outsourcing firms like Hewitt Associates (now Aon and Alight). Shepard was also named to AZ Business Magazine’s Most Influential Women in Arizona and Phoenix Business Journal’s Annual Outstanding Women in Business.

“Kim brings an obsession for exceeding client expectations and enhancing collaborative partnerships with brokers and consultants,” said Scott Murray, Chief Operating Officer at Collective Health. “Ultimately, Kim’s leadership will help enable us to continuously evolve our products and services to power Collective Health into a new era of healthcare where employers don’t have to compromise on quality and value in their benefits experience.”

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that brings together medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into an integrated solution that better enables employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping control costs and improve outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and has additional offices in Chicago, IL, and Lehi, UT. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

