Collaborative Bridges Chooses HealthEC to Support Care Coordination for Behavior Health Patients

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collaborative Bridges, a partnership of West Side Chicago safety net hospitals and mental health agencies has chosen HealthEC’s data and analytics solution to support the integration of its organization Electronic Health Records and workflows to support the continuity of care and coordinated care planning of services provided to people needing crisis stabilization supports and connection to community resources after a behavioral health hospitalization. HealthEC’s technology connects a patient’s care plan to Collaborative Bridges, enabling their care coordinators to reach out to these patients in a timely manner after discharge and ensure that their care is coordinated. Timeliness is critical for the patients to feel supported as the first week after discharge has the highest risk of suicide.





Chris Caramanico, CEO of HealthEC, is pleased that the solution can provide the transparency needed to expedite optimal care coordination at such critical times. “The HealthEC platform enables information from multiple sources to be acted upon quickly by community organizations with disparate technology. Clinicians can work together to positively impact the care of fragile patients.”

Patrick Dombrowski, Executive Director of Collaborative Bridges, moved forward with the partnership after considering the specific communication needs of the organization and learning about how the solution was successfully helping other organizations doing similar collaborative efforts. As Collaborative Bridges forges ahead with its ground-breaking new care model, Mr. Dombrowski notes that, “Our first objectives will be to begin using automated ADT messaging so our care coordinators can reach patients at a critical time. By doing this, we can ensure that community services are ready to support newly discharged patients and help stop a cycle of substance abuse disorder. I’ve always been impressed by the ease of use of the platform and care notifications. It’s just clean and easy to use … As we begin to move towards more of an integrated approach where we’re trying to work towards having singular care plans and coordinated interventions, HealthEC really appealed to us.”

HealthEC expects to be live at Collaborative Bridges in December and will combine clinical, claims, and health information exchange (HIE) data, including social determinants of health information, to provide insights to care coordinators that they can use to optimize care.

About HealthEC



HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 & 2022 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions and a leader in healthcare digital transformation and value-based care solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed in achieving their goals. HealthEC’s single-platform solution enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at HealthEC.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Collaborative Bridges

Collaborative Bridges is a partnership of historic West Side Chicago safety net hospitals and community mental health agencies designed to ensure that the care needs of people experiencing mental health and substance abuse are supported in their community, especially after a hospital admission. We are here to improve the health equity of West Side communities and reduce the gaps in care among disjointed islands of service. To do this, we are creating a continuity of care between hospitals and communities to put resources closer to those who need it, when they need it.

Funded by the Healthcare Transformation Collaborative of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

Contacts

Christine Havlin, Marketing



christine.havlin@healthec.com