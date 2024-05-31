Colibri Real Estate Unveils New Online Pre-Licensing Courses for Aspiring Real Estate Agents in New Jersey

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#realestateeducation—Colibri Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate learning solutions nationwide, today announced the release of new online pre-licensing courses for aspiring real estate agents in New Jersey.





“Our online real estate education program is an opportunity for people who need more flexibility in their schedule to start a career in real estate,” said Corean Hamlin, Senior Product Manager at Colibri Group, the parent company of Colibri Real Estate. “Some people prefer independent study or have a challenging calendar, so we are genuinely excited to provide New Jersey residents with the opportunity to become a real estate agent – an opportunity that they may not have otherwise been able to pursue.”

Colibri Real Estate online pre-licensing courses offer flexibility and convenience for aspiring agents to learn at their own pace.

Colibri Real Estate online pre-licensing courses will include the following highlights to support core program material:

Discrete, easily digestible 25-minute lessons

Real-world examples, including Tips from an Agent, scenarios, and In Practice examples

Short videos, particularly to help with complex concepts

Chapter video summaries for easy review

Photography to bring the content to life and sustain attention

Icons to quickly identify and categorize content

Flashcards and other activities that help each learner identify whether they understand or need to review course content

Brand new accessible narrated audio with adjustable speeds

“There isn’t one type of teaching or one setting that works for everyone,” continued Hamlin. “Potential learners now have the opportunity to choose self-paced courses in addition to our existing livestream classes, which we will continue to offer for people who prefer a classroom setting and group experience.”

Colibri Real Estate currently offers online pre-licensing education for aspiring real estate agents in 41 states. More states are expected to be released throughout 2024.

For more information and to enroll in New Jersey real estate online pre-licensing courses, go to: https://www.colibrirealestate.com/real-estate/new-jersey/license/.

