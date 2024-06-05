Colibri Real Estate Reminds Real Estate Professionals to Submit Nominations for RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year Awards

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RealEstateRookie—Colibri Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate education nationwide, announced that today is the deadline to submit nominations for RISMedia’s 2024 Rookie of the Year award. The 2024 Rookie of the Year award recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2023. The deadline ends at 11:59 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 5.





“Succeeding in real estate is no easy feat. This program demonstrates just how much driven new talent can accomplish in their first year of practicing real estate, which ripples into our communities. It is our pleasure to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and making a difference where they live and work,” said Tina Lapp, Head of Customer Experience and Instruction for Colibri Real Estate.

Colibri Real Estate has sponsored RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program for three consecutive years, including its inaugural year.

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominees for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement.

This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will include honors for five regional winners, who will be announced in September ahead of the national 2024 Rookie of the Year recipient, who will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Helping people find the homes that fit where they are in their lives is an important job, and we are so excited to celebrate outstanding rookies in the profession,” continued Lapp.

Nominations can be submitted here:



https://rookie.rismedia.com/nominations/create

