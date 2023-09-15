Colibri Real Estate Celebrates National Online Learning Day

Choice of Online Learning Modalities and Innovation in Instructional Design Drive Company’s Growth in Post-Pandemic Learning

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colibri Real Estate, the leading provider of real estate learning solutions nationwide, today announced its recognition and celebration of National Online Learning Day. Colibri Real Estate and its family of brands offer online learning solutions for every career stage, from getting started to maintaining a license, growing a brokerage and developing a specialty.





“As a professional learning company, we know how to optimize education to make it convenient and engaging for people to start and advance their career as they learn the latest regulations and requirements,” said Jennifer Dixson Hoff, General Manager – Professional Portfolio and Partnerships, Colibri Real Estate. “Remote learning has evolved significantly and is required for people to stay relevant in today’s workforce, which is why we continue to evolve our student learning experience to make it easier and more engaging.”

Research shows that from 2011 to 2021, the number of learners reached by massive open online courses (MOOCs) increased from 300,000 to 220 million. The US tops the standings with more than 17 million people enrolled in online learning.

Colibri Real Estate online pre-licensing courses offer flexibility and convenience for aspiring agents to learn at their own pace. Students can choose to learn in a live online classroom known as livestream or in a self-paced online environment.

Earlier this year, the company launched new online pre-licensing classes for aspiring real estate agents in Michigan and Massachusetts with new innovative features, including shorter and more easily digestible lessons, chapter video summaries, flashcards and other activities that help each learner identify whether they understand or need to review course content. Similar updates will be released in many additional states over the coming months.

“Colibri Real Estate has transformed our learning experience based on student feedback to make it easier for students to learn, stay engaged in the process and complete their coursework,” said Andrew Robinson, Head of Product, Content, and Innovation, Colibri Real Estate. ““Every day is a celebration of online learning at our company, and we are excited to have a special day like today to recognize all the people who learn online and enable others to learn online.”

National Online Learning Day was created in 2016 to recognize and celebrate the importance of online learning and the progress made in advancing distance learning.

Customers of Colibri Real Estate and its family of brands are encouraged to share their learning stories on social media using the hashtag #OnlineLearningDay.

ABOUT COLIBRI REAL ESTATE

Colibri Real Estate empowers aspiring and seasoned real estate professionals to start or advance their career through unmatched learning solutions. Colibri Real Estate is part of the Colibri Group, an education company composed of elite brands that provide learning solutions to licensed professionals. For more information, visit https://www.colibrirealestate.com.

Contacts

Alexis Petersen



Colibri Group



media@colibrigroup.com