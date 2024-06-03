Home Business Wire Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chief Investor Relations Officer and EVP, M&A, John Faucher will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom’s of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Murphy, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children’s oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately 1.7 billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

Investor Relations: investor_relations@colpal.com
Communications: colgate_palmolive_media_inquiry@colpal.com

