Coinbase to Participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference

REMOTE-FIRST-COMPANY/SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 10:15 am ET / 7:15 am PT.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our Twitter feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s Twitter feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Contacts

Press:



press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:



investor@coinbase.com