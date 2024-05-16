Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Home Business Wire Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications...
Remote-First-Company/PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:25 a.m. PT / 2:25 p.m. ET.


A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s X feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Contacts

Press:

press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:

investor@coinbase.com

