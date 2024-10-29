Coinbase to Integrate Visa Direct to Deliver Real-Time Account Funding for Customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visa (NYSE: V), a world leader in digital payments, today announced a partnership with Coinbase, a trusted place to buy, sell, and manage crypto. This partnership adds convenience and new services for Coinbase customers across the US and EU, including real-time1, reliable, and secure money movement. By integrating with the Visa Direct network, Coinbase customers will be able to deposit funds into their Coinbase account in real-time1 using eligible Visa debit cards.





Coinbase already has millions of users with a debit card connected to their account, and this new feature will help unlock real-time1 delivery of account funds for those using an eligible Visa debit card. This will allow customers to quickly add funds offering them more flexibility to take advantage of trading opportunities, which can be critical in a dynamic crypto environment.

Visa Direct delivers quick and secure money movement and further helps to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technologies, helping to minimize waiting periods for fund availability.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Coinbase to help service their customers’ money movement needs,” said Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, Head of Visa Direct, North America for Visa. “Providing real-time account funding using Visa Direct and an eligible Visa debit card means that those Coinbase users with an eligible Visa debit card know that they can take advantage of trading opportunities day and night.”

“Bringing this feature to our customers supports our mission of increasing economic freedom in the world,” said Akash Shah, Senior Director, Product Management at Coinbase. “The integration with Visa Direct gives our eligible customers real-time1 access to their funds for trading. By enabling them to move money seamlessly and control their finances, we are delivering the trust, security, and flexibility they expect.”

As a result of the functionality delivered by Visa Direct, Coinbase customers can now:

Transfer funds into their Coinbase account in real-time 1 using an eligible Visa debit card

using an eligible Visa debit card Purchase crypto on Coinbase directly with an eligible Visa debit card

Cash out funds from Coinbase to a bank account, via an eligible Visa debit card, in real-time1

Visa and Coinbase also continue to offer a Coinbase Visa debit card for US-based customers.

Note: all references to future availability of services and features are forward-looking statements and are subject to change.

1 Actual fund availability depends on receiving financial institution and region.

