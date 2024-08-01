Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

REMOTE FIRST COMPANY // AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) has posted a shareholder letter containing its second quarter 2024 financial results on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.





The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed here. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company uses its Investor Relations website (investor.coinbase.com), its blog (blog.coinbase.com), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed (@coinbase), Brian Armstrong’s X feed (@brian_armstrong), its LinkedIn page, and its YouTube channel as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

