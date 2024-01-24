Home Business Wire Coinbase Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Remote-First-Company/MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2023 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.


Starting on February 8 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.

Disclosure Information

Coinbase uses the investor.coinbase.com and blog.coinbase.com websites, as well as press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts, our X feed (@coinbase), our Facebook page, our LinkedIn page, our YouTube channel, and Brian Armstrong’s X feed (@brian_armstrong) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including for trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. Together with the crypto community, we also advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Contacts

Press:

press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:

investor@coinbase.com

