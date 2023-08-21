Coinbase Advanced & Coinrule Join Forces to Offer AI Automation to 1M+ Retail Traders

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automatedtrading–Coinrule, the leading automated trading platform, is proud to announce that it now supports Coinbase Advanced, the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange.





The integration is launching together with a first-of-its-kind 2 week-long campaign by Coinbase to promote automated trading by offering generous rewards and special offers to their customers.

This will enable Coinbase retail traders to access powerful trading tools on Coinrule and to enhance their investment portfolio.

Key Features of Coinrule’s Automated Trading Now Available for Coinbase Users include

1. Profitable Bots: These rules can be as simple or as complex as the user wants, and can be based on various factors such as price, technical indicators, and other conditions. Users can now build over 100,000 different trading strategies with Coinrule for Coinbase Advanced.

2. Live Market Scanner: Coinrule’s ‘any coin’ scanner is capable of monitoring price trends for more than 2,000 different cryptocurrencies, and provides a convenient tool for identifying those that satisfy a trader’s specific entry criteria. Instead of trading individual coins, traders can now monitor any listed cryptocurrency on Coinbase Advanced at the same time and trade them simultaneously.

3. A Vast Selection of Pre-Built AI Strategies: Coinrule’s Strategies Marketplace offers a comprehensive library of strategies created by expert traders with support of generative AI tools. Users can browse through a range of strategies designed for different markets, timeframes, and risk profiles, ensuring there is something to suit every investment style

“We are immensely proud to be among the first trading strategies platforms to start working together with Coinbase Advanced. Helping retail investors to access powerful AI tools is our mission,” said Gabriele Musella, CEO of Coinrule. “We want to give retail investors the tools to be able to compete with professional traders. Our integration with Coinbase is a major step forward on this journey.”

Coinrule customers can now access Coinbase Advanced, available on www.coinrule.com today.

About Coinrule:

Coinrule is a global leading automated trading platform backed by Y Combinator that enables stock and crypto traders of all levels to automate their investments without needing to write code or have extensive technical knowledge.

