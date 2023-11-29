Home Business Wire Cohu to Participate in the 12th Annual NYC Summit Investor Conference
POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate in the 12th Annual NYC Summit Investor Conference, being held at Mastro’s New York on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.


The presentation material utilized during the NYC Summit will be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

About The 12th Annual NYC Summit

The NYC Summit is hosted by participating companies and features a “round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams.

The NYC Summit is by invitation only and is available to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary.

To RSVP for the NYC Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye

Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (808) 960-2642

Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: lauraoiye@gmail.com

Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

