Cohu to Participate at Stifel 2022 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at Stifel’s 2022 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference on November 10, 2022 at Waldorf Astoria Chicago.

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at this conference.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

