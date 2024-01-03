Home Business Wire Cohu to Participate at 26th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the 26th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 19, 2024, with a one-on-one format.


Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at this conference.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

