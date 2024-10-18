Home Business Wire Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 31
Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 31

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for third quarter on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with presentation materials to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4pae8v3k

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24f4649d559f4b5d9688d8da0a83a4e9 to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through October 31, 2025 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

