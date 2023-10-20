Home Business Wire Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2
Business Wire

Cohu To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2

di Business Wire

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for third quarter on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/osj43j5o

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc07ab21dc74b4bf2bf497cc9e1a47d6d to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through November 2, 2024 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

Articoli correlati

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9th

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php