Cohu To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results on July 31

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, will release financial results for second quarter on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.


The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with presentation materials to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen live via webcast on Cohu’s investor relations website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4ojba35

To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7136d97fb78049e0a84cc55da2f543aa to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through July 31, 2025 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

Contacts

Cohu, Inc.

Jeffrey D. Jones – Investor Relations

858-848-8106

