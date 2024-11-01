Cohu Enters Silicon Carbide (SiC) Burn-In Test Market

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that a leading European customer has selected Cohu’s Neon system for high-speed handling and inspection of high-power SiC dies in burn-in test applications. This expands Cohu’s products into burn-in and stress-test SiC processes.





Cohu’s solution offers a proprietary carrier concept that allows singulated die burn-in and stress-test for up to 150 devices per carrier, enabling high parallel test, and optimizing yield and productivity. The unique interface solution enables high-power test up to 2,500V and heat dissipation capability up to 3,000W. In conjunction with test, Cohu’s vision inspection metrology technology provides 6-sided optical inspection with micro-scale defect detection and full traceability from wafer input to output, satisfying stringent automotive zero-defect requirements. The accompanying AI inspection software utilizes proprietary deep learning and neural network-based pattern recognition to improve inspection yield and maximize throughput, reducing customers’ total cost of ownership. The silicon carbide power market is projected to be approximately $2.2 billion this year with a CAGR of 25% through 2029 driven mainly by vehicle electrification and renewable energy, representing a $50 million market opportunity for Cohu in this type of equipment.

“We are pleased to have received multiple orders from one of the world’s leading silicon carbide power device manufacturers for this application,” commented Luis Müller, Cohu President and CEO. “This new product configuration will extend our offering in the silicon carbide market, enabling burn-in test at the die-level to significantly lower our customers’ cost and optimizing yield and productivity.”

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection and metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.Cohu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release and accompanying materials may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding new market entries, product introductions or customer adoptions and corresponding performance metrics or financial impacts; product market projected growth and market sizes and related revenue opportunities for inspection metrology systems and AI inspection software; and any other statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions; and/or include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend;” and/or other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Any third-party industry analyst forecasts quoted are for reference only and Cohu does not adopt or affirm any such forecasts.

Actual results and future business conditions could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: new product investments and product enhancements which may not be commercially successful; the semiconductor industry is seasonal, cyclical, volatile and unpredictable; recent erosion in mobile, automotive and industrial market sales; our ability to manage and deliver high quality products and services; failure of sole source contract manufacturer or our ability to manage third-party raw material, component and/or service providers; ongoing inflationary pressures on material and operational costs coupled with rising interest rates; economic recession; the semiconductor industry is intensely competitive, subject to rapid technological changes, and experiences consolidation of key customers for semiconductor test equipment; a limited number of customers account for a substantial percentage of net sales; significant exports to foreign countries with economic and political instability and competition from a number of Asia-based manufacturers; our relationships with customers may deteriorate; loss of key personnel; risks of using artificial intelligence within Cohu’s product developments and business; reliance on foreign locations and geopolitical instability in such locations critical to Cohu and its customers; natural disasters, war and climate-related changes, including related economic impacts; levels of debt; access to sufficient capital on reasonable or favorable terms; foreign operations and related currency fluctuations; required or desired accounting charges and the cost or effectiveness of accounting controls; instability of financial institutions where we maintain cash deposits and potential loss of uninsured cash deposits; significant goodwill and other intangibles as percentage of our total assets; increasingly restrictive trade and export regulations impacting our ability to sell products, specifically within China; risks associated with acquisitions, investments and divestitures such as integration and synergies; constraints related to corporate governance structures; share repurchases and related impacts; financial or operating results that are below forecast or credit rating changes impacting our stock price or financing ability; law/regulatory changes and including environmental or tax law changes; significant volatility in our stock price; the risk of cybersecurity breaches; enforcing or defending intellectual property claims or other litigation.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in Cohu’s filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and the other filings made by Cohu with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by applicable law, Cohu does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

