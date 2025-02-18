Cohesity Appoints Carol Carpenter as Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CyberResilience--Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it has named Carol Carpenter as Chief Marketing Officer. Carpenter brings more than 20 years of technology industry and marketing leadership experience to Cohesity and is responsible for leading all aspects of the global marketing organization as the company builds on its #1 position in the data protection market following the successful completion of its combination with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business.

“Carol has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the cloud and security markets and a deep commitment to customer success throughout her career, which aligns perfectly with Cohesity’s mission,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “As the world’s largest data protection provider, more than 12,000 organizations trust us to safeguard their most valuable asset - their data. I’m confident that Carol’s innovative mindset and customer-first focus will help us to strengthen that trust, reinforcing our position as the world’s leading choice for cyber resilience.”

Carpenter joins Cohesity from her most recent role at Unity, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Unity, Carpenter was Chief Marketing Officer at VMware. She also played a significant role in transforming Google Cloud from its early stages to market leadership as a Global Vice President of Marketing at Google and held leadership and marketing roles at ElasticBox (acquired by CenturyLink), Trend Micro, Keynote Systems, Apple, and more. At Cohesity, Carpenter will focus on driving increased brand awareness, refining go-to-market strategies, and creating programs to drive demand generation.

“Cohesity empowers companies to navigate one of today’s most critical challenges - keeping their business resilient amid an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape,” said Carol Carpenter, CMO, Cohesity. “This is a truly exceptional company, and I’m thrilled to join this talented team as we enter a new era of protecting the world’s data.”

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 12,000 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

