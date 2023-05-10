CogX Festival Announces Its Iconic New Venue – The O2 Arena – and Expansion to Three Summits, and a Huge Expo to Address the Question: “How Do We Get the Next 10 Years Right?”

The DeepTech Summit, Industry Transformation Summit and Global Leadership Summit will welcome 90,000 visitors over 3 days covering over 200 topics, including Generative AI and AI safety, ethics and regulation

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–The CogX Festival (https://www.cogxfestival.com) of inspiration, impact and transformational change, will be taking place this year on new dates, 12th to 14th September, at its iconic new venue: The O2, North Greenwich, London and sites across Canary Wharf.

The Festival will now feature three Summits covering DeepTech, Industry Transformation and Global Leadership; a new Expo hosting up to 10 pavilions and 500 startups showcasing the very latest innovation; an incredible Executive Programme across the 80 suites on The O2’s levels 2 and 3; dedicated tracks and masterclasses on critical topics including Generative AI, AI safety, ethics and regulation, across all three Summits; and the 7th annual CogX Awards for innovators and change makers.

Charlie Muirhead, CogX CEO said: “ ChatGPT’s viral adoption is just the latest reminder we live in an ‘Exponential Age’. There are extraordinary opportunities ahead of us in drug discovery, education, and clean energy, but challenges such as AI safety are raising legitimate public concern around the world. That’s why there has never been a more pressing time to convene global leaders, the tech industry and the public in-person to address the question: “ How do we get the next 10 years right?”. And The O2 is the only venue where we can do this both inclusively and at the scale needed. We can’t wait to help give thousands of people a chance to participate in the discussion at this critical time in humanity’s evolution. We look forward to welcoming everyone from CEOs to students alike.”

Steve Sayer, VP & General Manager of The O2 said: “ We’re thrilled to be hosting CogX at The O2 for the first time ever. The festival programming sets out to explore some hugely important topics in what’s expected to be a fascinating few days of discussion. It’s great to continue to diversify the types of events we host here at the world’s most popular music, entertainment and leisure venue and we look forward to welcoming everyone in September.”

The unprecedented adoption of Chat GPT reminds us that we live in a world of exponential change. Revolutionary educational tools, the transition to clean energy, innovations in life sciences – as well as the re-invention of financial services, angel and venture investing, fund management and LP capital allocation – present incredible opportunities. But it also raises existential questions in safety, societal and economic impact. Now more than ever, global leaders, the tech industry and the public need to convene in-person to address the question “ How do we get the next 10 years right?”.

What to Expect at the CogX Festival in 2023:

CogX Deep Tech Summit – Hear from the world’s leading tech visionaries, scientists, and engineers who will present their cutting-edge research and discuss the latest technical developments in AI, Energy, Life Sciences and Quantum. Deep dive Q&A sessions will allow delegates to understand the latest progress and discuss what’s coming next.

– Hear from the world’s leading tech visionaries, scientists, and engineers who will present their cutting-edge research and discuss the latest technical developments in AI, Energy, Life Sciences and Quantum. Deep dive Q&A sessions will allow delegates to understand the latest progress and discuss what’s coming next. CogX Industry Transformation Summit – Learn how new technologies such as AI are disrupting entire industries – from financial services to cinema to music, and from health to education – how to harness the incredible opportunities today and the skills that will be needed in the future organisation. 100s of Masterclasses will give practical lessons on platforms like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and more.

– Learn how new technologies such as AI are disrupting entire industries – from financial services to cinema to music, and from health to education – how to harness the incredible opportunities today and the skills that will be needed in the future organisation. 100s of Masterclasses will give practical lessons on platforms like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and more. CogX Global Leadership Summit – Hear from the world’s top thinkers in 6 themed half day blocks: Global Outlook; Climate and the Future of Energy; True Tech Transformation; Future of Industries; Health and Longevity; and the Creative Industries, the Metaverse and Web3. Global leaders from business, government and academia will address up to 10,000 participants and explore the opportunities ahead and actions we must take now and how if we are to get the next 10 years right.

– Hear from the world’s top thinkers in 6 themed half day blocks: Global Outlook; Climate and the Future of Energy; True Tech Transformation; Future of Industries; Health and Longevity; and the Creative Industries, the Metaverse and Web3. Global leaders from business, government and academia will address up to 10,000 participants and explore the opportunities ahead and actions we must take now and how if we are to get the next 10 years right. CogX Expo – Discover up to 500 of the most exciting start-ups, scale ups and enterprises in the 10,000 sqm Expo space. Join 100s of tutorials and masterclasses on topics from generative AI to fundraising to marketing to legal. And sign up for speed matchmaking sessions to generate new leads, find new employees, raise capital and find investment opportunities.

– Discover up to 500 of the most exciting start-ups, scale ups and enterprises in the 10,000 sqm Expo space. Join 100s of tutorials and masterclasses on topics from generative AI to fundraising to marketing to legal. And sign up for speed matchmaking sessions to generate new leads, find new employees, raise capital and find investment opportunities. CogX Awards – For the 7th year CogX will celebrate the innovators and change makers who have impacted our world over the past 12 months. All exhibitors and speakers are automatically entered into the Awards and this year CogX is introducing a new ‘Transformational/Rising Star Startup Award’ with a cash grant of £25,000. Submissions are open now and will close on the 30th May.

Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Tech London Advocates commented: “ I’m delighted that Tech London Advocates is partnering with CogX for the 2023 Festival, and with the move to The O2 the event is set to be bigger and better than ever. CogX is one of the first dates in my 2023 diary, and the theme of “How do we get the next ten years right?” coinciding with Tech London Advocates’ tenth anniversary feels particularly fitting.

“ Technology holds incredible power and responsibility to effect positive change globally, and I share CogX’s belief that collaboration and the exchange of knowledge is essential to this end. I’m excited to meet the innovators and companies at the forefront of technological transformation, tackling the world’s most pressing challenges and shaping the world of tomorrow.”

The move to The O2 enables CogX to deliver on two critical goals:

Inclusivity at Scale – To address the critical questions of our time, the public must be part of the conversation. The scale of this year’s venue and the affiliate programme makes it the most affordable, and hence inclusive, Leadership Summit in the world with prices starting at just £95, and even lower for students. Executive Programme – Executives value meeting in smaller groups. The new Platinum Pass provides access to The O2’s 80 executive suites levels 2 and 3 which offer the best seats, are hosted and curated on themes by partners to provide unmatched peer networking, and includes exclusive speaker lunches and dinners and bookable 1:1 meeting spaces.

Not Just a Think Tank But A Do Tank



CogX has always aimed to move the conversation forward with concrete action, beyond the event itself. The 2023 Festival will also:

Engage participants throughout the Festival to crowdsource the questions and policy areas they want to focus on.

Distribute a survey to all participants and the broader community to provide their feedback while the discussions are fresh in the mind.

Publish the findings with recommendations and firm working groups for the conversation to continue in the months after the event ready to present outcomes in 2024.

About CogX Festival



The Festival is returning for its 7th edition. Starting in 2017 with a focus on “ The Impact of AI on Industry, Government and Society”, over the past 6 years CogX has expanded to cover 20 topics ranging from Health and Climate Tech to Ethics while always maintaining a strong programme on AI. In 2020 CogX introduced its Global Leadership Summit and the mission of addressing the question: “ How do we get the next 10 years right?”. The event has welcomed over 3,500 expert speakers as wide ranging as Jensen Huang to John Kerry, and from Margarette Vestager to Werner Vogels, Robert Downey Jnr and Tony Blair and in 2023 moved to The O2 and expanded to three Summits and a huge new Expo. On May 22nd CogX is also hosting a day of AI at the Cannes Film Festival.

There are many ways to get involved this year:



About The O2

The O2 is the world’s most popular music, entertainment, and leisure destination and has been visited by over 100 million people since opening in 2007. Playing host to over 300 events a year, The O2 is home to The O2 arena which was recognised as Billboard’s ‘Venue of the Decade’ for the 2020’s, and ‘Venue of the Year’ at the 2022 LIVE Awards, as well as club-sized music venue indigo at The O2.

Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Central London, The O2 is easily accessible via road, tube, bus, or boat.

CogX Passes for Everyone from Student to C-Level Execs



The Festival has ticketing options to cater for all audiences and prices are even lower if you are an Affiliate Partner or have an Affiliate code:

Expo Pass £45 – The most affordable way to join the Festival and see all the innovation in the Expo. With a £50 add-on (for a total of £95) delegates can enjoy a half a day in the Global Leadership Summit

– The most affordable way to join the Festival and see all the innovation in the Expo. With a £50 add-on (for a total of £95) delegates can enjoy a half a day in the Global Leadership Summit Standard Festival Pass £495 – Access the Expo and all the sessions in the DeepTech Summit and the Industry Transformation Summit. An optional add-on is available to join the Global Leadership Summit for £50 to £250 per half day depending on Arena seat location selected

– Access the Expo and all the sessions in the DeepTech Summit and the Industry Transformation Summit. An optional add-on is available to join the Global Leadership Summit for £50 to £250 per half day depending on Arena seat location selected Standard Festival Student Pass £195 (as low as £10 with an Affiliate Partner code) – Students can access the same benefits as the Standard Pass at a 60% lower price, access exclusive student only Q&A sessions with headline speakers, and with an Affiliate code from their College limited passes are available at £10.

(as low as £10 with an Affiliate Partner code) – Students can access the same benefits as the Standard Pass at a 60% lower price, access exclusive student only Q&A sessions with headline speakers, and with an Affiliate code from their College limited passes are available at £10. Startup Programme £795 – Includes a Startup Bench in the Expo, match making with investors, customers and press, and 3 Standard Festival passes.

– Includes a Startup Bench in the Expo, match making with investors, customers and press, and 3 Standard Festival passes. Gold Pass £2,495 – Access to the 3 story Gold Lounge, smart matchmaking with to find new customers, partners and investors, and priority access to the DeepTech and Industry Transformation Summits and networking with Investor and Platinum delegates in the three Leaders Lounges.

– Access to the 3 story Gold Lounge, smart matchmaking with to find new customers, partners and investors, and priority access to the DeepTech and Industry Transformation Summits and networking with Investor and Platinum delegates in the three Leaders Lounges. Investor Pass £2,995 – Everything in Gold, plus all day networking with other investors from LPs to Angels, one on one meeting space to reconnect with 100s of startups and exclusive use of the 3 story Investor only Restaurant, Bar and Lounge.

– Everything in Gold, plus all day networking with other investors from LPs to Angels, one on one meeting space to reconnect with 100s of startups and exclusive use of the 3 story Investor only Restaurant, Bar and Lounge. Platinum Pass £4,995 – The most premium pass including everything in Gold plus reserved seating, access to the curated Executive Programme of 80 themed suites, access to the Leaders Lounge, 1:1 meeting space in the Loft and the opportunity to meet Speakers in exclusive invite only lunches and dinners.

