Home Business Wire Cognyte to Announce Second Quarter FYE25 Financial Results on September 10, 2024
Business Wire

Cognyte to Announce Second Quarter FYE25 Financial Results on September 10, 2024

di Business Wire

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced it will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter FYE25 financial results for the quarter ending July 31, 2024. An earnings press release will be issued prior to the conference call.


A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Dean Ridlon

Cognyte Software Ltd.

IR@cognyte.com

Articoli correlati

ActivePure Medical Named Finalist in the 2024 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivePure Medical, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, a global provider of cutting-edge, continuous air and surface...
Continua a leggere

Forescout Publishes 2024H1 Threat Review Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Findings Include 43% Increase in Reported Vulnerabilities, State-Sponsored Groups Increasingly Posing as Hacktivists, and US is Top Ransomware TargetSAN...
Continua a leggere

Brambles’ 2024 Sustainability Review: Advancing Regenerative Supply Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
Global logistics group and operator of CHEP brand leads on regenerative action and tracks ahead of science-based targetsATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brambles...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php