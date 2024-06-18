Cognyte Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Continues to drive revenue growth and strong margin expansion, raises guidance for Fiscal 2025

HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2024 (“Q1 FYE25”).





Q1 FYE25 Financial Highlights

Three Months



Ended April 30,



2024 Three Months



Ended April 30,



2023 (in thousands, except per share data) GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $82,714 $82,714 $73,266 $73,378 Gross Margin 70.6% 71.1% 67.9% 68.4% Basic and diluted EPS* $(0.07) $(0.04) $(0.13) $(0.11)

*Our non-GAAP income taxes for prior period were adjusted as detailed further under footnote 3.

“We had a solid start to the year as we continued to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s chief executive officer. “Our results demonstrate the leverage we have built into our business model. Our customers are facing significant, growing and evolving challenges and look to us for solutions to effectively perform their missions and make the world safer. Given our momentum and good visibility, we increased our outlook for FYE25. We continue to be excited about the opportunities in front of us and believe we are positioned for sustainable growth and continuing improvement in profitability.”

“Our Q1 financial results were strong, and we ended the quarter with $107 million of cash and no debt,” said David Abadi, Cognyte’s chief financial officer. “We now expect FYE25 full-year revenue to be $344 million, plus or minus 2%, representing approximately 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. With the leverage we have in our business model, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA to be about $22 million, and to generate about $37 million of cash from operations.”

FYE25 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025 (“FYE25” and “Fiscal 2025”) is as follows:

Revenue: $344 million at the midpoint with a range of +/-2%, representing approximately 10% growth from previous year revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $22 million at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.07 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under “Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics”:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $16.0 and $18.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE25, please refer to the Q1 FYE25 conference call we will conduct on June 18, 2024.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

Conference Call Information

We will conduct a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss our results for the three months ended April 30, 2024. A real-time webcast of the conference call with presentation slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Cognyte’s website. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session need to register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call). An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the company’s website.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at https://www.cognyte.com/.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions; risks related to government contract dependency, including procurement risks, risks associated with operational challenges amid the Hamas and other terrorist organizations’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel’s war against them; risks related to geopolitical changes and investor visibility constraints; risks related to the impact of inflation and related volatility on our financial performance; risks relating to adverse changes to the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; risks resulting from health epidemics or pandemics or actions taken in response to such pandemics; risks associated with customer concentration and challenges associated with our ability to accurately forecast revenue and expenses; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks relating to proprietary rights infringement claims; risks relating to defects, operational problems, or vulnerability to cyber-attacks of our products or any of the components used in our products; risks related to the strengths of our intellectual property rights protection; risks that we may be unable to establish and maintain relationships with key resellers, partners, and system integrators and risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products or services; risks due to the aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with our long sales cycles and with the sophisticated nature of our solutions; risks associated with our ability or costs to retain, recruit and train qualified personnel; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth or strategic initiatives; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with our failure to comply with laws; risks associated with our credit facilities or that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits in the countries in which we operate; risks associated with our significant international operations, including due to our Israeli operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and the markets we operate in; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risks associated with our limited operating history as an independent public company; risks related to the tax treatment of our spin-off from Verint; and risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer. ; and other risks set forth and in Section 3.D – “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 9, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

Table 1 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



April 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue: Software $ 31,445 $ 25,372 Software service 44,355 41,093 Professional service and other 6,914 6,801 Total revenue 82,714 73,266 Cost of revenue: Software 5,850 3,337 Software service 10,635 11,072 Professional service and other 7,847 9,088 Total cost of revenue 24,332 23,497 Gross profit 58,382 49,769 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 26,825 27,747 Selling, general and administrative 33,766 28,800 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 73 90 Total operating expenses 60,664 56,637 Operating loss (2,282 ) (6,868 ) Other income, net: Interest income 568 369 Interest expense (10 ) (3 ) Other income, net: 198 944 Total other income, net 756 1,310 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,526 ) (5,558 ) Provision for income taxes 2,075 1,869 Net loss (3,601 ) (7,427 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,516 1,326 Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (5,117 ) $ (8,753 ) Net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 71,029 68,901

Table 2 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets April 30, January 31, 2024 2024 (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,803 $ 74,477 Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 8,333 8,666 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3 million and $2.7 million, respectively 90,057 113,260 Contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million 9,248 8,859 Inventories 22,385 24,584 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,532 35,135 Total current assets 262,358 264,981 Property and equipment, net 24,643 24,384 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,509 33,833 Goodwill 126,450 126,563 Intangible assets, net 186 258 Deferred income taxes 2,784 2,928 Other assets 18,805 19,135 Total assets $ 467,735 $ 472,082 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,173 $ 20,863 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,283 75,826 Contract liabilities 96,312 93,778 Total current liabilities 197,768 190,467 Long-term contract liabilities 21,868 29,362 Deferred income taxes 1,977 1,964 Operating lease liabilities 27,016 27,950 Other liabilities 6,582 7,606 Total liabilities 255,211 257,349 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock – $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued 71,279,157 and 70,996,535 at April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; Outstanding 71,265,540 and 70,996,535 shares at April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 358,988 355,097 Accumulated deficit (149,708 ) (144,592 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,829 ) (12,630 ) Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders’ equity 194,451 197,875 Noncontrolling interest 18,073 16,858 Total stockholders’ equity 212,524 214,733 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 467,735 $ 472,082

Table 3 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,601 ) $ (7,427 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,275 3,343 Allowance for credit losses 625 (33 ) Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 3,891 1,915 Provision from deferred income taxes 95 44 Non-cash gains on derivative financial instruments, net (200 ) (308 ) Other non-cash items, net 55 37 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 25,917 16,081 Contract assets (4,217 ) (476 ) Inventories 1,433 (1,293 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,585 ) 3,940 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,600 (3,573 ) Contract liabilities (4,753 ) 6,172 Other liabilities (867 ) 640 Other, net (214 ) (135 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,454 18,928 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,299 ) (1,638 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (23,935 ) Maturities and sales of short-term investments — 17,186 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges 107 (245 ) Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (586 ) (518 ) Proceeds from Business divestiture, net of cost 4,943 — Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion 259 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,424 (9,150 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (662 ) (61 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 24,215 9,717 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 80,396 39,044 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 104,611 $ 48,761 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,803 $ 44,499 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits 5,768 4,162 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 40 100 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 104,611 $ 48,761

Table 4 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenue Total GAAP revenue $ 82,714 $ 73,266 Revenue adjustments — 112 Total non-GAAP revenue $ 82,714 $ 73,378 Gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit 58,382 49,769 GAAP gross margin 70.6 % 67.9 % Revenue adjustments — 112 Stock-based compensation expenses 413 313 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 58,795 $ 50,194 Non-GAAP gross margin 71.1 % 68.4 % Research and development, net GAAP research and development, net 26,825 27,747 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 32.4 % 37.9 % Stock-based compensation expenses (440 ) (472 ) Restructuring expenses, net (44 ) (79 ) Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 26,341 $ 27,196 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 31.8 % 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses 33,766 28,800 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 40.8 % 39.3 % Stock-based compensation expenses (3,037 ) (1,130 ) Separation (expenses) income (5 ) 1,024 Other adjustments (97 ) (172 ) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 30,627 $ 28,522 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 37.0 % 38.9 % Operating income (loss), operating margin and adjusted EBITDA GAAP Operating loss (2,282 ) (6,868 ) GAAP operating margin (2.8 )% (9.4 )% Revenue adjustments — 112 Stock-based compensation expenses 3,890 1,915 Separation expenses (income), net 5 (1,024 ) Other adjustments 214 341 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,827 $ (5,524 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,194 3,248 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,021 $ (2,276 ) Non-GAAP operating margin 2.2 % (7.5 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.1 % (3.1 )% Three Months Ended April 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Other income reconciliation: GAAP other income, net 756 1,310 Business divestiture 12 160 Non-GAAP other income , net $ 768 $ 1,470 Tax provision reconciliation GAAP provision 2,075 1,869 Effective income tax rate (136.0 )% (33.6 )% Non-GAAP tax adjustments (footnote 3) 1,498 325 Non-GAAP provision (footnote 3) $ 3,573 $ 2,194 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (footnote 3) 137.7 % (54.1 )% Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. reconciliation GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (5,117 ) $ (8,753 ) Revenue adjustments — 112 Stock-based compensation expenses 3,890 1,915 Separation expenses (income), net 5 (1,024 ) Non-GAAP tax adjustments (footnote 3) (1,498 ) (325 ) Other Non-GAAP adjustments 226 501 Total adjustments (footnote 3) 2,623 1,179 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 3) (2,494 ) (7,574 ) Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. and Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (0.07 ) $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 3) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.11 ) GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss 71,029 68,901 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. 71,029 68,901 Table of reconciliation from GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. $ (5,117 ) $ (8,753 ) As a percentage of GAAP revenue (6.2 )% (11.9 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,516 1,326 GAAP provision 2,075 1,869 GAAP other income, net (756 ) (1,310 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,194 3,248 Stock-based compensation expenses 3,890 1,915 Separation expenses (income), net 5 (1,024 ) Other adjustments 214 453 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,021 $ (2,276 ) As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 6.1 % (3.1 )%

Table 5 COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD. Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) GAAP



Revenue Non-GAAP



Revenue Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2023 $ 73,266 $ 73,378 Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024 $ 82,714 $ 82,714 Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024 at constant currency (2) $ 82,945 $ 82,945 Reported period-over-period revenue change 12.9 % 12.7 % % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 0.3 % 0.3 % Constant currency period-over-period revenue change 13.2 % 13.0 %

For more information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.

Footnotes

(1) The actual cash tax paid, net of refunds, was $2.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024, at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.

