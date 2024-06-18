Home Business Wire Cognyte Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
Cognyte Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Continues to drive revenue growth and strong margin expansion, raises guidance for Fiscal 2025

HERZLIYA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (the “Company,” “Cognyte,” “we,” “us” and “our”), a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced results for the three months ended April 30, 2024 (“Q1 FYE25”).


Q1 FYE25 Financial Highlights

 

Three Months

Ended April 30,

2024

 

Three Months

Ended April 30,

2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$82,714

 

$82,714

 

$73,266

 

$73,378

Gross Margin

70.6%

 

71.1%

 

67.9%

 

68.4%

Basic and diluted EPS*

$(0.07)

 

$(0.04)

 

$(0.13)

 

$(0.11)

*Our non-GAAP income taxes for prior period were adjusted as detailed further under footnote 3.

“We had a solid start to the year as we continued to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion,” said Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s chief executive officer. “Our results demonstrate the leverage we have built into our business model. Our customers are facing significant, growing and evolving challenges and look to us for solutions to effectively perform their missions and make the world safer. Given our momentum and good visibility, we increased our outlook for FYE25. We continue to be excited about the opportunities in front of us and believe we are positioned for sustainable growth and continuing improvement in profitability.”

“Our Q1 financial results were strong, and we ended the quarter with $107 million of cash and no debt,” said David Abadi, Cognyte’s chief financial officer. “We now expect FYE25 full-year revenue to be $344 million, plus or minus 2%, representing approximately 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range. With the leverage we have in our business model, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA to be about $22 million, and to generate about $37 million of cash from operations.”

FYE25 Outlook

Our non-GAAP outlook for the year ending January 31, 2025 (“FYE25” and “Fiscal 2025”) is as follows:

  • Revenue: $344 million at the midpoint with a range of +/-2%, representing approximately 10% growth from previous year revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $22 million at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.
  • Diluted EPS: Loss of $0.07 at the midpoint of our revenue outlook.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty, as described further below under “Supplemental Information About non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operating Metrics”:

  • Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $0.3 million.

Our non-GAAP outlook for FYE25 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

  • Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $16.0 and $18.0 million, assuming market prices for our ordinary shares are generally consistent with current levels.

For additional information about our expectations for FYE25, please refer to the Q1 FYE25 conference call we will conduct on June 18, 2024.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable effort, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months ended April 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively, for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 4 of this press release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures presented for completed periods to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, please see the tables below as well as “Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

About Cognyte Software Ltd.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global leader in investigative analytics software that empowers a variety of government and other organizations with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Our open interface software is designed to help customers accelerate and improve the effectiveness of investigations and decision-making. Hundreds of customers rely on our solutions to accelerate and conduct investigations and derive insights, with which they identify, neutralize and tackle threats to national security and address different forms of criminal and terror activities. Learn more at https://www.cognyte.com/.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Cognyte. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause our actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations include, among others: uncertainties regarding the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or global conditions; risks related to government contract dependency, including procurement risks, risks associated with operational challenges amid the Hamas and other terrorist organizations’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and Israel’s war against them; risks related to geopolitical changes and investor visibility constraints; risks related to the impact of inflation and related volatility on our financial performance; risks relating to adverse changes to the regulatory constraints to which we are subject; risks related to the impact of disruptions to the global supply chain; risks resulting from health epidemics or pandemics or actions taken in response to such pandemics; risks associated with customer concentration and challenges associated with our ability to accurately forecast revenue and expenses; risks associated with political and reputational factors related to our business or operations; risks associated with our ability to keep pace with technological advances and challenges and evolving industry standards; risks relating to proprietary rights infringement claims; risks relating to defects, operational problems, or vulnerability to cyber-attacks of our products or any of the components used in our products; risks related to the strengths of our intellectual property rights protection; risks that we may be unable to establish and maintain relationships with key resellers, partners, and system integrators and risks associated with our reliance on third-party suppliers for certain components, products or services; risks due to the aggressive competition in all of our markets; challenges associated with our long sales cycles and with the sophisticated nature of our solutions; risks associated with our ability or costs to retain, recruit and train qualified personnel; risks relating to our ability to properly manage investments in our business and operations, execute on growth or strategic initiatives; risks associated with acquisitions, strategic investments, partnerships or alliances; risk of security vulnerabilities or lapses, including cyber-attacks, information technology system breaches, failures or disruptions; risks associated with the mishandling or perceived mishandling of sensitive, confidential or classified information; risks associated with our failure to comply with laws; risks associated with our credit facilities or that we may experience liquidity or working capital issues and related risks that financing sources may be unavailable to us on reasonable terms; risks associated with changing tax laws and regulations, tax rates, and the continuing availability of expected tax benefits in the countries in which we operate; risks associated with our significant international operations, including due to our Israeli operations, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, and exposure to regions subject to political or economic instability; risks associated with complex and changing regulatory environments relating to our operations and the markets we operate in; risks relating to the adequacy of our existing infrastructure, systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for our current and future operations and reporting needs; risks associated with our limited operating history as an independent public company; risks related to the tax treatment of our spin-off from Verint; and risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer. ; and other risks set forth and in Section 3.D – “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 9, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or any other reason.

 

Table 1

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

April 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

Software

 

$

31,445

 

 

$

25,372

 

Software service

 

 

44,355

 

 

 

41,093

 

Professional service and other

 

 

6,914

 

 

 

6,801

 

Total revenue

 

 

82,714

 

 

 

73,266

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

Software

 

 

5,850

 

 

 

3,337

 

Software service

 

 

10,635

 

 

 

11,072

 

Professional service and other

 

 

7,847

 

 

 

9,088

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

24,332

 

 

 

23,497

 

Gross profit

 

 

58,382

 

 

 

49,769

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

26,825

 

 

 

27,747

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

33,766

 

 

 

28,800

 

Amortization of other acquired intangible assets

 

 

73

 

 

 

90

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

60,664

 

 

 

56,637

 

Operating loss

 

 

(2,282

)

 

 

(6,868

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

568

 

 

 

369

 

Interest expense

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(3

)

Other income, net:

 

 

198

 

 

 

944

 

Total other income, net

 

 

756

 

 

 

1,310

 

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,526

)

 

 

(5,558

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

2,075

 

 

 

1,869

 

Net loss

 

 

(3,601

)

 

 

(7,427

)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

1,516

 

 

 

1,326

 

Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

$

(5,117

)

 

$

(8,753

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

71,029

 

 

 

68,901

 
 

Table 2

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 

 

 

April 30,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2024

 

(in thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

98,803

 

 

$

74,477

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits

 

 

8,333

 

 

 

8,666

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $3 million and $2.7 million, respectively

 

 

90,057

 

 

 

113,260

 

Contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.4 million

 

 

9,248

 

 

 

8,859

 

Inventories

 

 

22,385

 

 

 

24,584

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

33,532

 

 

 

35,135

 

Total current assets

 

 

262,358

 

 

 

264,981

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

24,643

 

 

 

24,384

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

32,509

 

 

 

33,833

 

Goodwill

 

 

126,450

 

 

 

126,563

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

186

 

 

 

258

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

2,784

 

 

 

2,928

 

Other assets

 

 

18,805

 

 

 

19,135

 

Total assets

 

$

467,735

 

 

$

472,082

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

18,173

 

 

$

20,863

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

83,283

 

 

 

75,826

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

96,312

 

 

 

93,778

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

197,768

 

 

 

190,467

 

Long-term contract liabilities

 

 

21,868

 

 

 

29,362

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,964

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

27,016

 

 

 

27,950

 

Other liabilities

 

 

6,582

 

 

 

7,606

 

Total liabilities

 

 

255,211

 

 

 

257,349

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock – $0 par value; Authorized 300,000,000 shares. Issued 71,279,157 and 70,996,535 at April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively; Outstanding 71,265,540 and 70,996,535 shares at April 30, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

358,988

 

 

 

355,097

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(149,708

)

 

 

(144,592

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(14,829

)

 

 

(12,630

)

Total Cognyte Software Ltd. stockholders’ equity

 

 

194,451

 

 

 

197,875

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

18,073

 

 

 

16,858

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

212,524

 

 

 

214,733

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

467,735

 

 

$

472,082

 
 

Table 3

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands)

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(3,601

)

 

$

(7,427

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,275

 

 

 

3,343

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

625

 

 

 

(33

)

Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards

 

 

3,891

 

 

 

1,915

 

Provision from deferred income taxes

 

 

95

 

 

 

44

 

Non-cash gains on derivative financial instruments, net

 

 

(200

)

 

 

(308

)

Other non-cash items, net

 

 

55

 

 

 

37

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

25,917

 

 

 

16,081

 

Contract assets

 

 

(4,217

)

 

 

(476

)

Inventories

 

 

1,433

 

 

 

(1,293

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(4,585

)

 

 

3,940

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

4,600

 

 

 

(3,573

)

Contract liabilities

 

 

(4,753

)

 

 

6,172

 

Other liabilities

 

 

(867

)

 

 

640

 

Other, net

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(135

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

21,454

 

 

 

18,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,299

)

 

 

(1,638

)

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

(23,935

)

Maturities and sales of short-term investments

 

 

 

 

 

17,186

 

Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges

 

 

107

 

 

 

(245

)

Cash paid for capitalized software development costs

 

 

(586

)

 

 

(518

)

Proceeds from Business divestiture, net of cost

 

 

4,943

 

 

 

 

Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion

 

 

259

 

 

 

(1

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

3,424

 

 

 

(9,150

)

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

(662

)

 

 

(61

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

24,215

 

 

 

9,717

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

80,396

 

 

 

39,044

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

104,611

 

 

$

48,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

98,803

 

 

$

44,499

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents and restricted bank time deposits

 

 

5,768

 

 

 

4,162

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets

 

 

40

 

 

 

100

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents

 

$

104,611

 

 

$

48,761

 
 

Table 4

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Revenue

Total GAAP revenue

$

82,714

 

 

$

73,266

 

Revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

112

 

Total non-GAAP revenue

$

82,714

 

 

$

73,378

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

58,382

 

 

 

49,769

 

GAAP gross margin

 

70.6

%

 

 

67.9

%

Revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

112

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

413

 

 

 

313

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

58,795

 

 

$

50,194

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

71.1

%

 

 

68.4

%

 

 

 

 

Research and development, net

 

 

 

GAAP research and development, net

 

26,825

 

 

 

27,747

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

32.4

%

 

 

37.9

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

(440

)

 

 

(472

)

Restructuring expenses, net

 

(44

)

 

 

(79

)

Non-GAAP research and development, net

$

26,341

 

 

$

27,196

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

31.8

%

 

 

37.1

%

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

 

GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

 

33,766

 

 

 

28,800

 

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

40.8

%

 

 

39.3

%

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

(3,037

)

 

 

(1,130

)

Separation (expenses) income

 

(5

)

 

 

1,024

 

Other adjustments

 

(97

)

 

 

(172

)

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$

30,627

 

 

$

28,522

 

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

37.0

%

 

 

38.9

%

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss), operating margin and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Operating loss

 

(2,282

)

 

 

(6,868

)

GAAP operating margin

 

(2.8

)%

 

 

(9.4

)%

Revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

112

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

3,890

 

 

 

1,915

 

Separation expenses (income), net

 

5

 

 

 

(1,024

)

Other adjustments

 

214

 

 

 

341

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

1,827

 

 

$

(5,524

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,194

 

 

 

3,248

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,021

 

 

$

(2,276

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

2.2

%

 

 

(7.5

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

6.1

%

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

Three Months Ended April 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Other income reconciliation:

 

 

 

GAAP other income, net

 

756

 

 

 

1,310

 

Business divestiture

 

12

 

 

 

160

 

Non-GAAP other income , net

$

768

 

 

$

1,470

 

 

 

 

 

Tax provision reconciliation

GAAP provision

 

2,075

 

 

 

1,869

 

Effective income tax rate

 

(136.0

)%

 

 

(33.6

)%

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (footnote 3)

 

1,498

 

 

 

325

 

Non-GAAP provision (footnote 3)

$

3,573

 

 

$

2,194

 

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate (footnote 3)

 

137.7

%

 

 

(54.1

)%

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. reconciliation

 

 

GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(5,117

)

 

$

(8,753

)

Revenue adjustments

 

 

 

 

112

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

3,890

 

 

 

1,915

 

Separation expenses (income), net

 

5

 

 

 

(1,024

)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments (footnote 3)

 

(1,498

)

 

 

(325

)

Other Non-GAAP adjustments

 

226

 

 

 

501

 

Total adjustments (footnote 3)

 

2,623

 

 

 

1,179

 

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 3)

 

(2,494

)

 

 

(7,574

)

 

 

 

 

Table comparing GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. and Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.13

)

Non-GAAP diluted net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. (footnote 3)

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.11

)

GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net loss

 

71,029

 

 

 

68,901

 

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

 

71,029

 

 

 

68,901

 

 

 

 

 

Table of reconciliation from GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd. to adjusted EBITDA

GAAP Net loss attributable to Cognyte Software Ltd.

$

(5,117

)

 

$

(8,753

)

As a percentage of GAAP revenue

 

(6.2

)%

 

 

(11.9

)%

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

1,516

 

 

 

1,326

 

GAAP provision

 

2,075

 

 

 

1,869

 

GAAP other income, net

 

(756

)

 

 

(1,310

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,194

 

 

 

3,248

 

Stock-based compensation expenses

 

3,890

 

 

 

1,915

 

Separation expenses (income), net

 

5

 

 

 

(1,024

)

Other adjustments

 

214

 

 

 

453

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,021

 

 

$

(2,276

)

As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue

 

6.1

%

 

 

(3.1

)%
 

Table 5

COGNYTE SOFTWARE LTD.

Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

(in thousands)

 

GAAP

Revenue

 

Non-GAAP

Revenue

Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2023

 

$

73,266

 

 

$

73,378

 

Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024

 

$

82,714

 

 

$

82,714

 

Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024 at constant currency (2)

 

$

82,945

 

 

$

82,945

 

Reported period-over-period revenue change

 

 

12.9

%

 

 

12.7

%

% impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates

 

 

0.3

%

 

 

0.3

%

Constant currency period-over-period revenue change

 

 

13.2

%

 

 

13.0

%

For more information see “Supplemental Information About Constant Currency” at the end of this press release.

Footnotes

(1) The actual cash tax paid, net of refunds, was $2.4 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2) Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2024, at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period GAAP or non-GAAP foreign currency revenue (as applicable) into U.

