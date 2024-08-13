Cognosos Ranked Among America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognosos – a leading provider of real-time asset location solutions, today announced it was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000—an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—independent and entrepreneurial businesses.





“We are honored to be named one of America’s fastest-growing companies by Inc. once again,” said Braxton Jarratt, CEO of Cognosos. “We are essential in helping our customers hit their goals, whether that’s reducing costs, increasing throughput, or improving staff safety. Our real-time visibility solutions are integral to the supply chain at over half of the top auto manufacturers. And this year we added to our portfolio of hospital solutions with a revolutionary staff safety system, which is already gaining significant traction. Our focus on scaling the business while meeting our customers’ needs is yielding the results we hoped for.”

Cognosos is a leader in real-time location intelligence, providing solutions in the automotive logistics industry and for US hospitals. It was the first company to replace traditional locating methodologies with an AI-native location engine. LocationAI overcomes the limitations of older methods to provide accuracy at a fraction of the expense.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Cognosos

Cognosos is paving the way for the next generation of real-time location systems (RTLS). Supporting the biggest brands in industries like healthcare, automotive, logistics and manufacturing. Cognosos’ cloud-based software, and ultra-lightweight footprint delivers an unparalleled combination of price and performance, reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy systems. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

