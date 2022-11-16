<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Cognosos Honored with Gold Placement at 2022 Merit Healthcare Awards

Cognosos LocationAI™ Technology Recognized by 2022 Merit Healthcare Awards in HealthTechAI Category.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cognosos, a leading provider of real-time location services (RTLS), is proud to announce being named a 2022 gold winner by the Merit Healthcare Awards in the HealthTechAI category for its LocationAI™ technology.

Cognosos technology helps hospitals save critical time and money by providing teams with real-time asset visibility that enables them to instantly locate needed medical equipment. Built on advancements in AI and cloud, Cognosos RTLS technology enables site-wide, room-level visibility, which produces superior insights and enables true understanding of asset usage and movement to improve asset utilization, decrease costs and optimize processes.

“We are delighted to be recognized for our LocationAI technology,” commented Adrian Jennings, Cognosos Chief Product Officer. “With surging patient populations, skyrocketing equipment prices and prolonged staffing shortages, hospitals need a solution that can help them reduce costs and maximize the efficiency of their current tools and people. Our LocationAI technology is that solution—removing common barriers to entry for digital solutions and providing greater insights into equipment movement. This combination enables hospitals to make more evidenced-based decisions around purchasing and processes.”

LocationAI, the solution’s location engine, and component recognized with this award, is paving the way for the next generation of RTLS deployments in the healthcare market. Leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, LocationAI enables enterprises to continuously locate and track mobile assets with precision, throughout their facility. Its cloud-based architecture, combined with Cognosos patented wireless networking technology, enables room-level visibility with an ultra-lightweight footprint, drastically reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI, and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy RTLS systems.

Merit Healthcare Awards is an independent awards program that acknowledges global companies shaping today’s world with their contributions to the healthcare market. The judges base their decision on the technology’s innovation and how it can help consumers nationwide.

About Cognosos

Cognosos is paving the way for the next generation of real-time location systems (RTLS). Supporting the biggest brands in industries like healthcare, automotive, logistics and manufacturing, Cognosos technology has been used to track over 4 million assets. Cognosos’ cloud-based software, and ultra-lightweight footprint delivers an unparalleled combination of price and performance, reducing time-to-value, increasing ROI and eliminating the traditional deployment barriers of legacy systems. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

