Cognito Therapeutics to Present New Data for Spectris™ in Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#alzheimers—Cognito Therapeutics, a neurotechnology company advancing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, announced today it has been selected to present multiple poster presentations for its disease-modifying therapy Spectris™ in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease, at the 17th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Madrid, Spain, and online, October 29 – November 1, 2024.





“We’re excited to present this new clinical data at CTAD, which demonstrates the potential of Spectris™ to preserve both brain function and structure in Alzheimer’s disease patients,” said Christian Howell, CEO of Cognito Therapeutics. “Our recruitment strategies for the HOPE trial have enabled us to evaluate a diverse and representative Alzheimer’s population, and we remain focused on advancing our novel, non-invasive disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer’s patients.”

“Spectris™ has shown promising results in targeting Alzheimer’s disease through non-invasive auditory and visual neuromodulation, with data revealing clinically meaningful outcomes and consistent preservation of daily function and brain structure,” added Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. “The HOPE study is designed to enroll a diverse group of participants that more closely reflects the real-world Alzheimer’s disease population. We’re excited to present this new data at CTAD.”

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: SPECTRIS™ Treatment Reduced Alzheimer’s Disease Dependence Score in OVERTURE I/II Phase 2 Study



Format: Poster 025



Presenter: Marwan Sabbagh, MD, Barrow Neurological Institute



Session Name: Poster Session 1



Date/Time: Tue Oct 29 at 3:00 pm – Wed Oct 30 at 5 pm

Abstract Title: SPECTRIS™ OVERTURE I responder analysis demonstrates consistent preservation of function and brain structure.



Number: Poster 026



Presenter: Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics



Session Name: Poster Session 1



Date/Time: Tue Oct 29 at 3:00 pm – Wed Oct 30 at 5 pm

Abstract Title: Clinical Trial Enrichment Strategy for Participant Selection in the Phase 3 HOPE study of Alzheimer’s disease: Progress towards personalized medicine



Poster Number: LP005



Presenter: Lily Lee, Ph.D., Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, Cognito Therapeutics



Session Name: Poster Session 1



Date/Time: Tue Oct 29 at 3:00 pm – Wed Oct 30 at 5 pm

Abstract Title: Diversity amongst the Phase 3 HOPE study participants is reflective of the real-world Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) population



Poster Number: LP 099



Presenter: Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics



Session Name: Poster Session 3



Date/Time: Fri Nov 1 at 7:15 am – 5 pm

Abstract Title: Comparison of visually evoked steady-state oscillations between two Spectris™ eyesets



Poster Number: LP 028



Presenter: Mihaly Hajos, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Cognito Therapeutics



Session Name: Poster Session 1



Session Date and Time: Tue Oct 29 at 3:00 pm – Wed Oct 30 at 5 pm

Abstract Title: Effects of sensory-evoked gamma oscillation on neurophysiological signals of visual and cognitive processing in Alzheimer’s disease



Poster Number: LP 016



Presenter: Mihaly Hajos, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Cognito Therapeutics



Session Name: Poster Session 1



Date/Time: Tue Oct 29 at 3:00 pm – Wed Oct 30 at 5 pm

For more information about the HOPE study, visit www.hopestudyforad.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical neurotechnology company pioneering disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, Spectris™, uses non-invasive auditory and visual neuromodulation to enhance gamma frequency brain activity, with the goal of slowing brain atrophy and functional decline in Alzheimer’s disease. Cognito is committed to developing transformative, technology-driven interventions to address unmet needs in the treatment of CNS diseases. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com.

