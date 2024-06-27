Cognite Recognized as 2024 Microsoft Energy and Resources Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas & OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Data—Cognite, the globally recognized authority in Data and AI for industry, today announced it has won the Energy and Resources 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. This is the third year in a row Microsoft has recognized Cognite as a global leader for its ability to deliver meaningful, scalable industrial transformation through its core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®️.









Cognite offers a unique combination of industry-tailored AI product capabilities, specialized industrial domain knowledge, and industrial generative AI delivery expertise. The company’s latest strategic offering, Cognite Atlas AI, is a low-code industrial agent builder that enables industrial organizations to use generative AI to carry out more complex operations with greater accuracy, including workflow automation and decision-making support. This accelerates efficiencies that can generate tens of millions of dollars in business impact.

Cognite was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as the Energy and Resources Partner of the Year. This award is a testament to the great work of our customers and associates and our strong relationship with Microsoft,” said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. “Cognite continues to lead the charge in global Industrial DataOps, enabling Energy and Resources companies to leverage AI for a transformative digital journey. Cognite Data Fusion®️ is built for industry, incorporating decades of domain expertise into its software. Leveraging Azure services to offer generative AI functionality, customers benefit from simple access to complex industrial data and digital twin capabilities, increasing the efficiency of energy workflows by 10x. Our partnership will continue to drive innovation for a sustainable future.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Cognite was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Energy and Resources.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

