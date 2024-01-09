Home Business Wire Cognigy's CX Disruptors Series Returns with Season 2: Masters Series – CX...
Cognigy’s CX Disruptors Series Returns with Season 2: Masters Series – CX Forecasts 2024

di Business Wire

Nine of the Most Influential Voices in the Customer Service Industry Weigh In on What to Watch Out for This Year

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cognigyCognigy, a global leader in AI-driven customer service solutions leveraging Conversational and Generative AI, is excited to announce the return of its highly acclaimed CX Disruptors series. Titled “Masters Series: CX Forecasts 2024,” this second season promises to provide invaluable insights into the future of customer experience (CX) from the most influential voices in the customer service industry.




Season 2 is designed to help Customer Service, Contact Center, and CX leaders stay ahead of the curve, with episodes highlighting significant shifts and learning experiences from 2023. Topics will include the rise of Generative AI, the growing demand for self-service options, and key trends that should be top of mind.

Episodes will feature:

  • Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC
  • Dave Michels, Lead Analyst, TalkingPointz
  • Robin Gareiss, CEO and Principal Analyst, Metrigy
  • Jon Arnold, Principal of J Arnold & Associates
  • Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research
  • Blair Pleasant, President & Principal Analyst, COMMfusion LLC
  • Juanita Cowley, CEO & Founder, Solid Rock Consulting
  • Nicolas de Kouchkovsky, Principal Analyst, CaCube Consulting
  • Philipp Heltewig, CEO and Co-founder, Cognigy

“This CX Disruptors’ season isn’t just about technology; it is comprised of real conversations on the profound impact of digital innovation on customer service, providing concrete strategies for businesses to adapt and thrive,” said Alan Ranger, VP of Marketing at Cognigy.

Season 2 episodes will be released starting January 10 and will conclude with Cognigy’s perspective on February 1, 2024.

To watch episodes and learn more about the CX Disruptors series, visit https://www.cognigy.com/cx-disruptors.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is revolutionizing the customer service industry by providing the most cutting-edge AI workforce on the market. Its award-winning solution empowers businesses to deliver exceptional customer service that is instant, personalized, in any language, and on any channel. Through the perfect combination of Generative and Conversational AI, Cognigy’s AI Agents are shaping the future of customer service, increasing customer satisfaction, and supporting employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their business. Cognigy’s worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota.

Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

